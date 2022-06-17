La Plata Fire Station, homes damaged by overnight storm

After the Resignation of the Mayor of Macon, Scott Bigham on Wednesday. The Macon County Home Press reached out to the Mayor Pro Tempore Tony Petre as to how the City shall proceed and for comments about the Resignation. The Mayor Pro Tempore is selected by the City Council annually by vote of the Council to “serve out the duties of the mayor, at this point and time”. When asked if there have been any decisions about how the city will fill the position of Mayor, “We have reached out to multiple sources for direction on how we handle this, what I know is, at this point in time, the Mayor Pro Tem takes on the duties as the Mayor until the Council makes an appointment to the position of Mayor.” If the City Council decides to appoint a mayor, “to my understanding, it can be anyone qualified to run of the city office of Mayor.” The next election cycle for Mayor is in 2026. When asked if this discussion would be made in open Council “to the best of my knowledge. That does not fall into any of allowable closed-session purposes”. So, it will be in open public discussion. This will be addressed in the next regular council meeting; they may hold a special council meeting in the next few days to get council involved after they have gathered information to address it in the next regular council meeting.

MACON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO