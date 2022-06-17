ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

La Plata Fire Station, homes damaged by overnight storm

By Jordan Bahr
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PLATA Mo. — Strong winds cut a path of destruction in La Plata early Friday morning as a result of a line of severe storms. The storms passed through northeast Missouri just before 3 a.m. They packed strong winds in excess of 60 miles per hour. The damage was limited...

Photos: Tri-State storms leave behind damage

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A powerful storm barreled through much on the Tri-States on Thursday night and early Friday morning, leaving behind downed trees, toppled trampolines and a stunning sunset captured in pictures by some of our viewers. Submit your photos here: khqa.com/chimein.
QUINCY, IL
Columbia Missourian

Small town, big needs: Brunswick's leaders face tough choices

BRUNSWICK — A small Missouri town in the Chariton County floodplain is a steady indicator of the spectrum of issues challenging rural communities. In 2019, flooding affected the area and badly damaged its roads. The challenges to recovery are illustrated by the latest census, which reveals the same gradual population decline Brunswick has faced since 1950.
BRUNSWICK, MO
Northern Missouri woman killed in head-on crash

NEAR HUNTSVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri woman was killed Friday in a head-on crash that seriously injured two other women. It happened at 12:20 p.m. on Highway 24, two-and-a-half miles west of Huntsville. The person killed is identified as Loretta Harmon, 77 of Salisbury. Troopers said her car...
HUNTSVILLE, MO
One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
First Baptist Church hosts Juneteenth celebration in Quincy

QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Residents in Quincy gathered Saturday to celebrate the nation's first federal holiday of Juneteenth. That holiday stands for June 19th. It marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The First Baptist Church...
QUINCY, IL
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests on Thursday, June 16

Residents of Humphreys and Browning were arrested at the same time on Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, in Sullivan County. Both 36-year-old Charlie McGowan of Humphreys and 32-year-old Laticia Smith of Browning were taken on 24-hour holds to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan. The highway patrol accused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Mayor Pro Tem, Tony Petre comments on Mayor's Resignation

After the Resignation of the Mayor of Macon, Scott Bigham on Wednesday. The Macon County Home Press reached out to the Mayor Pro Tempore Tony Petre as to how the City shall proceed and for comments about the Resignation. The Mayor Pro Tempore is selected by the City Council annually by vote of the Council to “serve out the duties of the mayor, at this point and time”. When asked if there have been any decisions about how the city will fill the position of Mayor, “We have reached out to multiple sources for direction on how we handle this, what I know is, at this point in time, the Mayor Pro Tem takes on the duties as the Mayor until the Council makes an appointment to the position of Mayor.” If the City Council decides to appoint a mayor, “to my understanding, it can be anyone qualified to run of the city office of Mayor.” The next election cycle for Mayor is in 2026. When asked if this discussion would be made in open Council “to the best of my knowledge. That does not fall into any of allowable closed-session purposes”. So, it will be in open public discussion. This will be addressed in the next regular council meeting; they may hold a special council meeting in the next few days to get council involved after they have gathered information to address it in the next regular council meeting.
MACON COUNTY, MO
