There was plenty of crow to be eaten after the Golden State Warriors smoked the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals and Ayesha Curry made sure every one of her haters ate up. Following the 103-90 win in Boston’s TD Garden, the Warriors clinched their fourth NBA Championship in eight years. For Ayesha, 33, the victory – and her husband Steph Curry being named NBA Finals MVP — tasted sweet, especially after a Beantown bar mocked her cooking skills. Ayesha confronted the bar by tweeting, “On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO