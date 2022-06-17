ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City of Corpus Christi Hurricane Preparedness Free Sandbag Distribution Events

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will partner with military volunteers from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi to offer free pre-filled sandbags to residents. There will be two events for residents to obtain sandbags.

The first event will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (or until all sandbags have been distributed). On this date, residents can pick up sandbags at Waldron Field (3746 Waldron Road) or the City Service Center on Civitan (5352 Ayers).

The second event will take place on Sunday, June 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (or until all bags have been distributed). On this date, residents can pick up sandbags at West Guth Park (9700 Up River Rd) or the City Service Center on Civitan (5352 Ayers).

Residents will receive a maximum of seven free sandbags per vehicle. Drivers are asked to have a clear area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to store the sandbags. Drivers and passengers must remain inside their cars while sandbags are loaded.

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BO4J_0gETL1Q100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vLfu_0gETL1Q100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9707_0gETL1Q100

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi plans to give away free sand bags

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the start of the hurricane season, the city of Corpus Christi will be partnering with military volunteers from the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station to offer residents free pre-filled sand bags. The city will host two events. The end time for each event may change if all sands bags have been distributed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
thebendmag.com

La Vivencia’s Fine Dining Experience in Corpus Christi

Led by Chef AJ Rodriguez, La Vivencia is a new fine dining experience emerging out of the Coastal Bend. What makes La Vivencia so special is that Chef AJ brings the experience to the client, whether at home, at a vacation spot, or for a special occasion. For Chef Rodriguez,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Have you watered your foundation? Home expert says once a week may not be enough

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer weather reaching triple-digit temperatures, making sure that your home's foundation is properly watered can help avoid costly repairs. Last week, 3News reported that the City of Corpus Christi entered mandatory Stage 1 Drought Restrictions. Part of those restrictions mandate that homeowners only water their foundations for one day out of the week with a hand-held hose or drip irrigation.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Sandbags#The City Service Center
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi mechanic provides tips to save on gas during high temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's hot in South Texas, with temperatures pushing a 105-115 heat index and residents looking for ways to cool down. So when you get inside your vehicle after it's been baking outside, it's normal to want to crank the AC up. However, with gas prices higher than the ever, an auto professional says cranking the AC down some could save you money at the pump.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIII TV3

Mrs. Braid's donates fresh bread to help those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank received a donation from Mrs. Braid's to help those in need. It's part of their Fighting Texas Hunger Program. The bread shop is giving 500 loaves of bread to the food bank each week during summer break. Additionally, Mrs. Baird's will also donate one loaf of fresh bread for every one of theirs that is sold.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Dads at Brookdale Senior Living Center share what Father's Day means to them

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of many special fathers at Brookdale Senior Living Center spoke with 3NEWS about Father's Day, Sunday, and shared what the holiday means to them. Brookdale Director of Maintenance Dennis Springs said, "My goal in life was to make sure my children became very educated, and I got very lucky and succeeded. They all have good jobs and I'm very, very proud of them."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

526
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy