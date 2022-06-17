City of Corpus Christi Hurricane Preparedness Free Sandbag Distribution Events

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will partner with military volunteers from Naval Air Station Corpus Christi to offer free pre-filled sandbags to residents. There will be two events for residents to obtain sandbags.

The first event will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (or until all sandbags have been distributed). On this date, residents can pick up sandbags at Waldron Field (3746 Waldron Road) or the City Service Center on Civitan (5352 Ayers).

The second event will take place on Sunday, June 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (or until all bags have been distributed). On this date, residents can pick up sandbags at West Guth Park (9700 Up River Rd) or the City Service Center on Civitan (5352 Ayers).

Residents will receive a maximum of seven free sandbags per vehicle. Drivers are asked to have a clear area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to store the sandbags. Drivers and passengers must remain inside their cars while sandbags are loaded.

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com