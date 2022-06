A 15-year-old boy died yesterday after being involved in a four wheeler accident northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 12:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the 4700 block of W. Pleasant Hill Road. A 15-year-old male had been riding a four wheeler behind his family’s house when he attempted to go through an open gate but instead hit a wire fence.

