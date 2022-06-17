ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Sixx Praises Tommy Lee for Performing With 4 Broken Ribs

By Mike Stevenson
musictimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotley Crue's bassist Nikki Sixx expresses his support and amusement for drummer Tommy Lee after the musician did the unthinkable during the band's opening show of their highly anticipated Stadium Tour 2022. According to Louder Sound, the drummer got injured a few weeks back, and it never stopped him...

www.musictimes.com

