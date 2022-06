Tables on the rooftop at this boutique steakhouse are some of the most sought-after in town, and during Sunday brunch they are even more desirable with the addition of live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mellow out to tunes from a solo guitarist or duo while noshing on coconut-crusted French toast, crab Louie, or the Butcher’s Benedict.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO