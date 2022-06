Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Eddie Wineland is calling it a career after losing five of his last six fights. "I didn't get an opportunity to leave my gloves in the cage but as Jim Morrison once sang 'this is the end,'" Wineland wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "The road I've traveled over the past almost 20 years has seen many highs and lows, it's been a fun ride but this train has reached its final destination!"

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO