NEW YORK - At least one person was killed, and multiple people were injured during a shootout in East Harlem early Monday morning, said police. Some type of gathering was underway at about 12:45 a.m. when seven men and two women were shot near 139th Street and Fifth Avenue. A 21-year-old man was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victims were as old as 42 years old.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO