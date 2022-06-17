ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

More than just music to Something in the Water

By Brian Farrell
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znRdv_0gET1NHl00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The sounds of Something in the Water will be filling the city throughout the Juneteenth Weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do as part of the event that runs from June 17 to June 19. These include activities for adults and children.

DC+XQ Community Market

Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The DC+XQ Community Market features vendors, merchants, entrepreneurs, and entertainers who represent the culture and vibe that are DC. In fact, three artists, Keyonna Jones, Jamilla Okubo, and Chris Pyrate will create an original visual representation of the community.

The community market is in the USDA Parking Lot at Independence Avenue SW and 12th Street SW. You’ll find DJs, food, art, goods, entertainment, interactive experiences, and more. It’s family-friendly, with things for people of all ages to enjoy for free.

Here are DOs and DONTs for the Something in the Water festival

Here are some of vendors listed:

  • The Madness Shop
  • Afro Soca Love
  • Arielle Oyster Company
  • Black Girl Ventures (Sunday Only)
  • Bun’d Up
  • Chris Pyrate and Friends
  • Femly
  • Flavorture
  • Kitchen Savages
  • Little Miner Taco
  • Minority Business Development Agency
  • Mocktail Club
  • Paradyce Clothing Company
  • Qi Essential Oils
  • Stop Smack’N
  • That Philly Spot
  • The Museum DC
  • The Spice Suite
  • The Village DC: Cafe + Lab
  • Turning Natural
No ticket to Something in the Water? No problem. You can stream the festival.

Pop-Up Church Service

Sunday, June 19

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pop-up church service takes place at West Potomac Park, which is the home of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The event is free and open to everyone of every age. There will be gospel choirs, dance ministry, and worship leaders. The list of performers and people making appearances includes Aaron Moses, Anthony Brown, Howard Gospel Choir, JJ Hairston, Jon Batiste, Kierra Sheard, Ricky Dillard, Tamela Mann, Tamar Braxton, Tim Bowman Jr, Travis Green and Voices of Fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Washington

‘Something in the Water' Begins Downtown

D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Ricky Dillard
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Kierra Sheard
Person
Travis Green
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosts 25th Juneteenth Celebration

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Journey to Freedom. That was the theme at Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown Saturday. It was a colorful if not, a music filled celebration that took over Black Rock Center for the Arts. Juneteenth which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the 157th anniversary of the events of June 19, 1865.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Festival Brings High-Profile & Local Artists To Baltimore This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists. AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday. Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance. “It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said. For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer. The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville. “I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.” The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
BALTIMORE, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Juneteenth Events Commemorating the Emancipation of Enslaved People

There are plenty of ways to honor Juneteenth this holiday weekend, from supporting Black-owned businesses to music to celebrating the opening of the Freedom House Museum. Juneteenth is Sunday, June 19 (the federal holiday is Monday, June 20). The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States and it is the United States' newest federal holiday.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2022

Pharrell William’s Something in the Water festival brought thousands to Virginia Beach for the music festival’s 2019 start. Now, after a prolonged pandemic, the festival has taken over the heart of Washington, D.C. See photos from the festival featuring artists, activists and advocacy below. Like WTOP on Facebook...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Festival#West Potomac Park#Art#In The Water#Localevent#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Washington Lrb Dc News
Washington City Paper

New Documentary Dives Into the Rich History of Barry Farm-Hillsdale

Samuel George and Sabiyha Prince didn’t know they were making a 50 minute documentary when they first conceptualized what would become Barry Farm: Community, Land & Justice in Washington, DC. George, a filmmaker with Bertelsmann Foundation Documentary Films, met Prince when he interviewed the anthropologist, community organizer, and D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Preparations Underway Before AFRAM Festival Kicks Off In Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park.. “This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair. AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture. The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The...
BALTIMORE, MD
ffxnow.com

Gum Springs’ Juneteenth celebration is also a fight to preserve historically Black community

Gum Springs, the oldest Black community in Fairfax County, is holding its Juneteenth celebration this weekend as it faces an uncertain future. The New Gum Springs Civic Association (NGSCA) will celebrate Juneteenth with a community day tomorrow (Saturday), featuring roller skating, food, music, and words from the great-great-great granddaughter of the community’s founder, West Ford.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WAMU

Get Out There: Juneteenth Events Around D.C.

This weekend marks Juneteenth (June 19th), a celebration of Black liberation and joy— a celebration the Washington region has been taking part in for decades. It’s also now a federal holiday, and there are plenty events for you to participate in and around D.C. For this week’s Get Out There, we took a look at some great options:
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
cityofbowie.org

Sunday Sunset Concert: "Proverbs Reggae Band" (Reggae)

Enjoy a free Sunday evening concert performance by Proverbs Reggae Band at the Robert V. Setera Amphitheater at Allen Pond Park. Our Sunday Summer concerts are held through Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Attendance is free and each show begins at 7 p.m. If you are unable to attend in person, you can still view the concerts live on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. on:
BOWIE, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy