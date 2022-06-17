Buses to Replace DART Light Rail between Two Stations June 23-26

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Mikel Calhoun takes DART to work every day.He used to drive, but with gas prices rising he is now relying on public transportation to get him where he needs to go. "This gas, it's killing me," Calhoun said. "I'm starting to catch the bus because it's a lot cheaper. That's the only way I can save because it costs me $80 to fill up my truck." In the last couple of months, transit rides at DART and Trinity Metro have spiked more than 20%. DART's Director of External Relations Gordon Shattles says this is the highest ridership has...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO