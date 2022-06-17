ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Buses to Replace DART Light Rail between Two Stations June 23-26

richardsontoday.com
 4 days ago

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate shuttle buses instead of light rail trains between Walnut Hill Station and SMU/Mockingbird Station beginning Thursday, June 23 through the end of service Sunday, June 26, due...

richardsontoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

In the last couple of months, transit rides at DART and Trinity Metro have spiked more than 20%.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Mikel Calhoun takes DART to work every day.He used to drive, but with gas prices rising he is now relying on public transportation to get him where he needs to go.  "This gas, it's killing me," Calhoun said. "I'm starting to catch the bus because it's a lot cheaper. That's the only way I can save because it costs me $80 to fill up my truck." In the last couple of months, transit rides at DART and Trinity Metro have spiked more than 20%.   DART's Director of External Relations Gordon Shattles says this is the highest ridership has...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two crashes cause major traffic backups heading into downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Traffic was heavy Monday morning on the northbound lanes of I-45 due to two separate accidents. The backups were affecting drivers heading toward downtown Dallas. The accidents were both along I-45: one near Botham Jean Boulevard, the other by Pennsylvania Avenue. WFAA traffic reporter Stacia Willson said...
DALLAS, TX
mymoinfo.com

DeSoto considering a new city hall location

(DeSoto) The City of DeSoto was given a building for use by the Mayer family, which might become the new city hall in the future. DeSoto City Manager Todd Melkus says the current building would be renovated to only house the police department. The new building, which is located a...
DESOTO, TX
Local Profile

The Future Of Transportation In Collin County

Officials across Collin County are working to figure out what the future of transportation here should look like, and especially how big a role Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) — which already serves Plano and Richardson — should play in that evolution. Problem is, not everyone is on board with DART in the county, nor have they ever been.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Big Additions to Dallas Skyline Planned

The Dallas City Council votes Wednesday on incentives for two big additions to the skyline. An 80-story building on North Field Street would become the city’s tallest building, taller than the Bank of America Plaza. The other project would occupy normally vacant surface parking lots south of Dallas City...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Swimming at White Rock Lake not allowed, even in 1970s

Swimming in White Rock Lake is not allowed, and for good reason. There’s so much trash in and around the lake itself, as the Advocate staff saw firsthand during a recent clean-up event with For the Love of the Lake. Plus, water flows into the lake from creeks and...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Dart Light Rail#Rail Service#Walnut Hill Station#Smu Mockingbird Station#Orange Line#Dfw Airport Station#Lovers Lane Station#Park Lane Station#Dart
CBS DFW

Intoxicated driver hits, kills bicyclist in Richardson, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police are investigating after they say an intoxicated driver hit and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning.At approximately 2:30 a.m. June 19, police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of S. Plano Road. When officers arrived, they found a crashed bicycle and rider laying in the left lane and a black Chevrolet Silverado stopped at the scene.Investigators determined the driver of the Silverado, 28-year-old Jesus Esquivel, was traveling southbound when he struck the bicyclist. The cyclist -- identified as 43-year-old Courtney Terrill -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Esquivel was arrested and has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dallas Observer

In Dallas, Sobering Center Removed From Proposed Homeless Facility After Resident Complaints

Last month, a proposed homeless facility in City Council’s District 3 caused a stir among residents in the area. The facility is intended for 2929 S. Hampton Road near Keist Park in Oak Cliff as part of a deal with Dallas County. Residents’ biggest beef with it at the time was that the project would also include a sobering center, a place where intoxicated people can be monitored while they sober up. The facility would also include space for the Dallas Police Department’s RIGHT Care team, which is meant to assist with mental health emergencies.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Dallas housing market posts biggest jump in close-to-list price ratio in US

DALLAS — Homes are selling for increasingly more above the listing price in Dallas-Fort Worth than in any other market in the nation, according to a new report. The DFW housing market had the largest increase in the close-to-list price ratio in the U.S. year-over-year, according to the latest Re/Max National Housing Report.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Deep Ellum shooting leaves 1 man injured

DALLAS - A man was hurt in a shooting in Deep Ellum early Monday morning. He was hit in the leg around 2 a.m. near Main Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in Dallas. Police believe a fight between two groups of people ended with gunfire. They believe the man who was hit was part of the fight.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
fox4news.com

Several cities join forces for new Juneteenth celebration

Lancaster is hosting a different kind of Juneteenth celebration this year. The event revolves between Lancaster, Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville. These cities form a loose-knit group called Best Southwest and share the big events between themselves. We talked with one of the organizers about what people can expect.
Larry Lease

Multiple Airlines Canceled Flights Causing Bad Travel Day Across the U.S.

The airline industry continued to cancel dozens of flights across the country.Arrtturi Jalli/Unsplash. Airlines across the country have canceled over 1,400 flights in the United States on Thursday. Dallas News reports this being the worst day for travel as the summer vacation season heats up. LaGuardia Airport in New York saw over one-third of all flights scrubbed and nearly one-fourth of flights dropped at Newark Liberty. FlightAware also showed that most East Coast airports were serious trouble spots.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's First Black Millionaire Honored Wednesday

At Fort Worth City Hall, a proclamation was read making June 22 Gooseneck Bill Day, named after the city's first Black millionaire. William Madison McDonald, also known as Gooseneck Bill, was a prominent Black businessman in the early 20th century Fort Worth community. Gooseneck Bill, who passed at the age...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy