Selena Gomez isn't too fond of one of the album covers from her pop era. The Only Murders in the Building star participated in The Hollywood Reporter’s TV comedy actress roundtable alongside other stars including Amy Schumer, Bridget Everett, Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The actors discussed their respective projects as well as their individual journeys in the entertainment industry. During the discussion, Schumer said Gomez was “was sexualized at such a young age” then applauded how the actor, pop star, and Rare Beauty founder has “rejected that and have really found your own style and your own presence.”

