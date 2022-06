The Northshore School District, like all others in the state, will again begin to charge for school lunch and breakfast at the start of next school year. The Federal COVID-19 waivers that have allowed U.S. public schools to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all students regardless of income expires June 2022. This means students who apply for benefits and qualify for free or reduced-priced meals will continue to receive meals at no charge in 2022-23, and students who do not apply for or qualify for benefits will be charged at the paid meal price for breakfast and lunch when participating.

1 DAY AGO