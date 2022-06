Molly the dog loves to sing and she’s encouraged by her family who often accompany her in a joyful howl. Her family in Portugal explain, “This is something my partner and I do with our dog, Molly. We encourage her to howl and she does it beautifully. She also communicates with our neighbour across the river in this way. It is amazing to hear and watch.” Isn’t she good?

PETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO