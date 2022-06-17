ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

4 Tips to Avoid Overpaying in Today's Changing Housing Market

By Leslie Cook, Samantha Sharf
Money
Money
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pvh9B_0gESppJd00
Money; Getty Images

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, homebuyers have grown accustomed to overpaying and playing a risky game of bidding wars and waived contingencies.

In a recent survey by Money and Morning Consult, 36% of people who purchased a home in the past two years said they believe they overpaid. The survey also indicated recent buyers were willing to compromise on home size, style, location and features in order to purchase a home.

But with mortgage rates turning sharply upward during the first half of 2022, the housing market is starting to cool. Suddenly, home buying strategies that seemed absolutely necessary as recently as March, may no longer make sense.

So what has changed? Pretty much everything.

The first step to a new home is putting in the work and finding out how much you can afford.

Mortgage Experts are available to get you started on your home-buying journey with solid advice and priceless information. To find out more, click on your state today.

Don’t assume you’ll automatically be in a bidding war. Instead, find out how competitive the market really is

Bidding wars may have been the rule of the day since the surge in home buying took off in late spring of 2020 — but the competition may not be as fierce as it once was. In May, nearly 58% of homes under contract with Redfin agents were involved in a bidding war, a 15-month low.

Chris Grimes, team leader of Partners in Grimes at RE/MAX Homes and Estates in Nashville, Tennessee, notes that some well-priced homes in desirable areas of the Greater Nashville area are still fielding multiple offers, but not nearly as many as at the peak. “Instead of getting the typical 10 to 15 offers it’s more like between five and 10 now,” Grimes says.

Many markets are slower. Nicole Rueth, producing branch manager at The Rueth Team in Denver, notes that real estate agents she has spoken to have listings with very few showings and no offers. In less competitive areas you don’t have to be as aggressive.

The key to being successful in a changing housing market is to study and understand it, says Rueth. As the market shifts, buyers need to focus on their local market rather than getting swept up in national trends.

Knowing the individual property is important too. “In every situation, the critical issue is assembling as much information about the property as possible in advance,” says Frederick Warburg Peters, president of Coldwell Banker Warburg in New York. “Then you have a sense of how much flexibility there may be and how best to approach making an offer.”

Ad

Buy your new home with more convenience and less hassle.

A Mortgage Expert can lend you a hand for a smoother process. Your dream home is possible. Click below to make it happen.

Don’t settle for the first home you find. Instead, buy a home that fits your needs

During the height of the pandemic buying frenzy, Rueth encountered people who were willing to purchase a house on busy streets with power lines running overhead simply because it was a house and there weren’t any other options available.

But now, more inventory is coming onto the market. Active listings increased by 17% year-over-year during the second week of June, according to Realtor.com. With more listings expected to become available as the year progresses, buyers can be more discerning about the properties they’re willing to bid on.

Don’t automatically pay over asking price. Instead, use an escalation clause

Fewer buyers are going to have to settle for whatever happens to be for sale. Instead, they can focus on how that house fits their lifestyle and their financial needs. Rueth says buyers now need to ask themselves: “Is this home really worth this amount of money?”

This is possible because sellers are also becoming more realistic about the market. At one point during the pandemic, sellers were pricing homes well above the list price recommended by their listing agent, essentially daring buyers to make an offer that would ‘make them move.’

Now, a rising number of sellers are dropping their asking prices. A little over 22% of homes for sale during the four week period ending June 11 had a price drop, the highest share since Redfin started tracking the data in 2015. In some cases, notes Rueth, those price reductions are happening immediately after the first weekend the home has been on the market.

Don’t assume you have to come in hot with a bold offer. If you are worried about competition, one option is an escalation clause. That way, you can let the seller know you want to buy at list price (or below) but are also willing to go up a certain amount if (and only if) there are higher offers on the table. A good real estate agent can help you craft an effective escalation clause.

Ad

Buying a home doesn't have to be hard. Let Quicken Loans experts guide your every step.

Consulting with a mortgage expert is a smart way to get all the facts and make a well-informed decision. Click below and book it now.

Don’t waive contingencies outright. Instead, look for alternatives that will protect your investment

Another strategy that became common during pandemic was waiving inspection and appraisal contingencies. This strategy may have been successful, but it was also incredibly risky.

Grimes knows of buyers who waived the inspection contingency — which basically means they purchased the house ‘as is’ and were responsible for any repairs the home needed — only to find the home had defects that wound up costing them thousands of dollars to repair, including a client who is currently involved in a related lawsuit.

Waiving the appraisal contingency can be just as costly. Lenders require appraisals, so if a buyer waives the appraisal contingency and the house is valued for less than they offered the buyer is on the hook for the higher amount. Often this means using money earmarked for a down payment to help cover the gap.

“Instead of looking at a 20% down payment it ends up being more like 10% down,” says Grimes. “They end up having to pay a higher interest rate.”

While mortgage rates remained low, the money buyers saved on mortgage payments might offset the expense of unexpected repairs or a higher down payment money. That’s no longer the case for many buyers today who find they have to spend more of their cash reserves and monthly income on just affording a mortgage to begin with.

If you have to waive the inspection contingency, there are limited ways you can minimize the risk of buying a lemon and incurring extra repair costs. Some sellers may okay an informal inspection before you make an offer.

The appraisal contingency should ideally only be waived if you have enough cash reserves to pay the potential difference in asking price or can afford the higher monthly payments if you need to raid your down payment fund.

“This is the kind of market where strategy wins,” says Rueth. Do your due diligence about the state of the market, ask questions, find out what the competition is really like and then form a plan of attack that will get the best results.

Newsletter

Money Moves

Every Saturday, Money real estate editor Sam Sharf dives deep into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers and daydreamers alike.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Denver, TN
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
Fortune

The Great Rent Squeeze: Landlords jacking up rent were the single largest factor in May’s red-hot inflation report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. The Consumer Price Index for May, the standard yardstick for measuring monthly inflation, was released on Friday, and it showed prices hitting yet another 40-year high. The CPI soared 8.6% over the last year, with the biggest price surges coming in fuel, food, and housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Quicken Loans#List Price#Money And Morning Consult
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Kristen Walters

Georgia couple rents out backyard and it pays their mortgage

A Georgia couple has found a unique way to bring in extra income each month by renting out their backyard, and it's paying off in a big way. Jim and Megan Beach started renting out their backyard by the hour for weddings, birthday parties, graduations, and family reunions. Interestingly enough, they're making more than enough to cover their mortgage payment each month.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Money

Money

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy