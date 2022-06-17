Three arrested in Cayuga Heights traffic stop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and another is in custody after shots rang out in Elmira Saturday morning. According to Police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was arrested following an incident around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 424 W. Clinton St. in Elmira. Calls came to police saying that gunshots were being […]
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - Four suspects were reported in a theft outside of Cayuga Heights. On Friday at approximately 12:30 PM, the suspects were located during a traffic stop along the 400 block of Cayuga Heights Road. Two of the four suspects ran south toward Ithaca. A 3rd suspect has been taken into custody.
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Broome County boy is in critical condition after a drowning Friday afternoon in the town of Union. State Police say the 12-year-old was pulled out of the pool at Highland Park and C-P-R was being performed when troopers arrived. The boy began breathing and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital.
Penn Yan police arrested a village resident after he was found driving a stolen vehicle and gave authorities a foot chase. Police say they arrested Clayton Brown just after 2:00p on Friday after Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies saw him operating the stolen vehicle in the Village of Bath. When Penn Yan Police went to Bath to take custody of Brown, he briefly fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended and taken to Yates County Jail to await arraignment.
Address: 327 THOMPSON ROAD, LOR E6, OSWEGO TOWN, NY. On 6/13/22 around 11:49 hours, Timothy F. Benway, 56, was charged with Petit Larceny following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Scriba. Benway is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on 6/27/22. Name: BLAIR,...
Officials are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a theft investigation from a retail store in Oswego County. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the suspect is described as a white man who was seen wearing blue jeans, a Batman T-shirt, and a baseball cap at the time of the incident. The male suspect was last seen walking away from the Walmart located at 3018 East Avenue in Central Square, New York on June 9, 2022 and toward a Taco Bell. The store is located in a shopping complex off of I-81.
On June 15, 2022 at 4:49pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Katelyn K. Carlsen-Veeder, age 22 of Seneca Falls, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The arrest stems from a complaint at a local business of Carlsen-Veeder acting suspicious. Police responded and located Carlsen-Veeder operating a motor vehicle on Rumsey Street. Through an investigation, it was determined that Carlsen-Veeder was under the influence of a drug while driving.
Police took an Arkport woman into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin S. Jones, 33, of Arkport for driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charges stem from a previous traffic stop and Jones failing to show up...
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 about a crash that happened on East Circle Drive and Brewerton Road on June 19, at 9:51 p.m. Cicero Police, NAVAC Ambulance, and the Cicero Fire Department was called to the scene. At least one person is being transported to...
The cause of Thursday night’s commotion on State and Perrine Streets has been revealed. According to Auburn Police, just after 7:00p, they received word that two men were walking near the prison on State Street, with one possibly carrying a gun. The men were heading toward Perrine Street. Upon...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
On June 16, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Thomas J. Bellanca,, 36 of Dansville, NY for driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. On June 16,2022 Troopers received a description of a vehicle with erratic operation on Simmons Rd in the town of Covington. Troopers located the described vehicle in the ditch. Bellance was in the vehicle and attempted to take off when Troopers approached the vehicle. Bellance was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Bellanca recorded a .21% BAC.
Police arrested a Victor man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason A. Bayer, 43, of Victor for driving while intoxicated. Bayer was initially stopped for an inadequate brake light. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Bayer had been driving...
A young man is in critical condition following an accident in a pool in Broome County. The New York State Police were called at 12:05pm on Friday, June 17, 2022 after receiving a report of a drowning at Highland Park in Union, New York. According to a written release the...
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department says that a house fire occurred at 918 West Lafayette Avenue on June 18, around 4:30 p.m. A total of 36 firefighters helped to distinguish the fire in about 30 minutes and there were no injuries reported. Red Cross, Syracuse Police, AMR, and National Grid were also on site.
CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was airlifted on Thursday after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Crash Reconstructionists investigated a one-vehicle crash on state Route 225 in the Town of Caton on Thursday morning. It’s alleged that a motorcycle was being operated on that road […]
A Newark woman was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Sodus. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tracy Aunkst, 30, of Newark for failure to appear in court. Aunkst failed to appear in court to answer the charge of criminal...
There were some scary moments for the owner of a golden retriever when the dog was unable to get out of a fast-moving creek just west of Johnson City. The 13-year-old canine named Dalilah often goes for a swim in Little Choconut Creek with her four-year-old "sister" white golden retriever Athena.
UPDATE (6/16/22 3:30 p.m.) — State police say the right lane re-opened at 3:25 p.m. and traffic resumes as normal. Update (June 16 at 9:33 a.m.) — State police say that as of 9:20 a.m., the right lane still remains closed for guardrail repairs. State Troopers, Cortland County...
A Watkins Glen man could face 15 years in prison after admitting to stealing more than $300,000 from his employer. The theft occurred over the span of 7 years, according to prosecutors. Louis Latorre, 48, pleaded guilty last week to welfare fraud, grand larceny, and falsifying business records. Beginning in...
Comments / 0