ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mental Health Services Expanding In Rural Communities

By Cryss Walker
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaIQa_0gESn8O300

(CBS DETROIT) — A new mental health resource is making its way to underserved communities.

Honor First is a telehealth mental health service.

The organization is expanding to connect with rural communities, following recent mass shootings that shook the country.

“What we did with Honor First we created a program where over 75 mental health providers actually take out their time and actually go out to these remote areas so that they’re able to reach people who need the help and support,” said Dr. Jaschon Proctor, CEO of Honor First.

Proctor is leading the initiative to create crisis prevention programs through art therapy, medicine, and counseling.

Crisis such as school shootings and mall shootings and suicides, etcetera, because no one is addressing the real cause of the problem,” Proctor said.

According to the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, 65% of nonmetropolitan counties don’t have psychiatrists.

A 2021 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that 1.8 million people live in remote areas in Michigan.

“Unfortunately, especially now with gas prices, they can’t afford to drive an hour in to see a mental health provider,” Proctor said.

“They need help right within their community.”

Honor First provides in-person and virtual services.

The group’s mission is to end the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Because of the lack of resources, people feel left behind,” Proctor said.

“When you go into rural communities, there is so much need. The same stresses and problems that all of us have, they have too, yet they don’t have the resources to help deal with those problems.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

MDHHS Shares Tips To Stay Healthy During Extreme Heat

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is sharing tips as they urge residents to protect themselves from the health risks that come with hot temperatures. MDHHS officials say emergency department visits for heat-related illness increase as temperatures rise above 80 degrees and happen more often at the beginning of the summer season, as people aren’t adjusted to the warmer temperatures yet. “Michigan residents can take steps to protect themselves from heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Young children, older adults, and those who have medical conditions are at increased risk...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michiganders To Receive Additional Assistance In June To Lower Cost Of Groceries

(CBS DETROIT) – All families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in the month of June to help lower the cost of groceries, Whitmer announced Tuesday. The additional monthly payments will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “Michiganders will continue to be able to put food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government. In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan,” said Governor...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Carpenters Union Opens New Training Center In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights is celebrating the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art training center in northwest Detroit. Michiganders rely on carpenters and all our skilled trades to build the infrastructure that powers Michigan’s economy. This center will train 1,500 young Michiganders every year. Here, they can build on their skills, get a good-paying job, and help us move Michigan forward. pic.twitter.com/pJ6THf9b2z — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 15, 2022 Officials say the 145-square-foot training center features classrooms and training centers for hands-on experiences and real-world simulations. The methods and tools that apprentices and workers will use at this training center are some of the most advanced tools in the construction industry right now. There will also be a space to host community events in the new training center. The grand opening ceremony, taking place on June 15,  will feature multiple speakers, including U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Doug McCarren, General President of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, MRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer Tom Lutz, and Donna Pardonnet Architectural Contractors Trade Association of Michigan. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Rejects Proposed Off-Reservation Casino Project

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a proposal for a $180 million off-reservation casino in western Michigan that a tribe has been working toward for over a decade. Whitmer’s rejection of the proposal Wednesday came after the U.S. Department of Interior rejected her request to postpone her deadline for deciding whether to allow the project to proceed. Whitmer wrote in a letter to the U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that the department had put her in an “impossible position” and that she had been left without “information critical to my decision.” The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians had hoped to build the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
CBS Detroit

Michigan Lifts Statewide Pause On Poultry, Waterfowl Exhibitions

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Monday it has lifted a pause on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions after no new cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza were reported within 30 days. MDARD says the statewide pause was lifted as of Saturday. The pause was implemented on May 10 to reduce the spread of the virus. A case was reported in the state’s first commercial flock a day later; however, MDARD says no further cases were reported in domestic birds. It impacted shows, exhibitions, swap meets, petting zoos at fairs and game bird/waterfowl fair displays. It did...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Keeping Pets Safe In The Summer; Here Are Signs of Heat Exhaustion

(CBS DETROIT) – Taking your dog for a walk might be your pet’s favorite activity, but it can also be dangerous in extreme temperatures. “Especially if you have a very athletic, active dog and you’re depending walks for exercise, adjusting that time to early morning or evening is gonna make a huge difference and ensure that the sidewalk is a safe temperature for your dog’s paws,” said Michigan Animal Rescue League communications manager Audrey Blaylock. “The general rule if it is too hot for the back of your hand it is too hot for your dog.” Handlers at the Michigan Animal Rescue League say...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Initiatives Miss Deadline, Will Look To Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Organizers behind two high-profile proposed laws in Michigan skipped a deadline to potentially appear on November’s ballot and will instead look to get the initiatives approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Of the 10 ballot committees attempting to change state law, Michiganders for Fair Lending’s proposal to cap payday loan rates was the lone group to submit signatures by June 1. The petition’s signatures will be reviewed by the Bureau of Elections before the Board of Canvassers, a four-member panel, decides whether to certify them. If certified, the proposed law would first be sent to the Legislature before the possibility...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Environmental Group Opposes Natural Gas Plant In Marshall That Could Power 1 Million Homes

An environmental group in Michigan is challenging a proposed natural gas power plant project in Marshall, saying they are concerned about health impacts and climate change. A New York developer is trying to secure a permit to build two natural gas turbines at the Brooks Industrial Park in Marshall, but the fossil fuel plant is not greeted with enthusiasm by everyone in the city. “It’s really now looking at something new approved and put through is just going in the opposite direction,” said Jan O’Connell, Sierra Club Energy Issues Organizer. The Sierra Club and Great Lakes Environmental Law Center are challenging the Marshall...
MARSHALL, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Health Service#Rural Communities
CBS Detroit

Michigan Drivers Can Now Purchase Digital License Plates

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan drivers who are looking for something a little extra may be interested in a digital license plate. The state is the third in the U.S. to approve the use of digital license plates, following behind California and Arizona. This comes about three years after the effort initially passed in the state Legislature, allowing the usage of digital plates. The RPlate, which was developed by California-based company Reviver, offers two options: a battery-powered, self-installed model with a replaceable five-year battery at $19.95 a month, and a hard-wired, professionally installed model with integrated telematics features and a backlit display at $24.95 a month. Both devices offer a platform for drivers to connect their vehicle with services including registration renewal, vehicle location services and security features. For more information and to purchase a license plate, visit reviver.com. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

List: State Of Michigan Among Top 10 Employers For New Graduates

(CBS DETROIT) — When it comes to finding a job post-graduation, the State of Michigan ranks as a top 10 employer according to a new list. In May, Forbes magazine released its 2022 list of “America’s Best Employers for New Grads,” which ranks the State of Michigan as No. 8 out of 300 recognized organizations. Forbes says it based its rankings on a survey of 20,000 young professionals working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. “I am proud that the State of Michigan has been recognized as a top ten organization for new graduates to bring their talents, develop new skills, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Prosecutors Oppose Motions From Ethan Crumbley’s Parents To Void Charges, Change Venue Of Trial

(CNN) — Prosecutors in Michigan have opposed several motions from the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, including ones to move the trial venue and void the manslaughter charges against them, court filings show. Jennifer and James Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their teen son allegedly killed four students at his Oxford, Michigan high school on November 30. They have both pleaded not guilty. Oakland County prosecutors argued in a filing Wednesday that the involuntary manslaughter charges should remain, despite a defense motion to quash them. “Defendants’ gross negligence allowed their son access to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Detroit

Former Employee Filed Whistleblower Complaint About Abbott’s Michigan Facility Months Before Previously Known

(CNN) — A former employee at Abbott Nutrition filed a whistleblower complaint about the company’s Sturgis, Michigan, plant with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration in February 2021, months earlier than previously known, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday. The complaint was filed on Feb. 16, 2021, and was passed on to Abbott and the US Food and Drug Administration three days later, the source said. The news was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal, which also said the whistleblower was terminated in August 2020 and filed a discrimination complaint with Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Asks Biden To Declare Major Disaster In Gaylord

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked President Joe Biden on Wednesday to declare a major disaster in Otsego County, where an EF-3 tornado struck Gaylord on May 20. The storm with 140 mph (225.31 kilometers per hour) winds killed two people and injured 44 others, officials have said. It destroyed homes and businesses, causing millions of dollars in property damage. “We are doing everything in our power to secure all available assistance for the people of Gaylord as quickly as possible,” Whitmer said in a news release. A disaster declaration would make a wide range of federal assistance available through the...
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Arraigned On Charges Related To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say Ryan Kelley, who is running as a GOP candidate for Michigan governor, has been arrested on misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. An FBI spokesperson confirmed Kelley’s arrest Thursday morning, adding that agents from the Grand Rapids office arrested him at his home in Allendale Township. According to a criminal complaint, Kelley, 40, is charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engage in any act of physical violence against a person or property in any restricted building or grounds,...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

State Police Seize More Than $100K Worth Of Drugs, Arrest 3 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police say a criminal investigation in Detroit resulted in confiscating more than $100,000 worth of drugs and three arrests. The investigation through the MSP County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) was conducted on Tuesday. Police say detectives seized 800 grams of MDMA, 138 grams of crack cocaine, 126 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of fentanyl pill (counterfeit oxycontin pills) and 515 grams of marijuana, totaling about $108,050 in worth. (credit: Michigan State Police) Police say detectives seized 800 grams of MDMA, 138 grams of crack cocaine, 126 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of fentanyl pill (counterfeit oxycontin pills) and 515 grams of marijuana, totaling about $108,050 in worth. Police say the project was supported by the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program, awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice and administered by MSP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

Judge Denies Perry Johnson’s Request To Get Name On GOP Primary Ballot

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Michigan on Monday refused Republican Perry Johnson’s request to halt the printing of ballots for the GOP primary or to put his name on the ballot for governor, further dashing Johnson’s chances at challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Johnson was among five governor candidates who were deemed ineligible for the Aug. 2 ballot after the state elections bureau determined they fell short of collecting the necessary number of valid signatures. The elections bureau found that the candidates submitted fake signatures collected by paid petition circulators. Johnson, who has put millions of dollars of his personal fortune into...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

James Craig Says He Will Run As Write-In Candidate In GOP Primary

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig said he will run as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary for governor after fraudulent signatures on petitions left him short of the minimum to get on the Aug. 2 ballot. “I’m not going to roll over,” Craig said Thursday night on WJBK-TV, known as Fox 2 Detroit. “This is not about me as a candidate. This is about the voters of Michigan.” Craig was considered a GOP front-runner with wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan before he and four other Republicans were scratched from the ballot because of phony signatures turned in by paid circulators. “I’m going to run as a write-in,” Craig said. “I’m going to be the next governor.” Wealthy business consultant Perry Johnson is asking a federal judge to revive his campaign, though his lawsuit is a long shot. Five candidates remain in the Republican primary: Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Kelley was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanors for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gas Prices Remain Steady This Week, Averaging $5 A Gallon

(CBS DETROIT) – Gas prices in metro Detroit are holding steady for the first time in weeks. The current average in the state is $5.21 a gallon. That’s about a quarter higher than the national average, which is sitting at $4.98 a gallon, but at this time last week, the state average was $4.97 a gallon. That pain at the pump is also causing “vacation inflation”. This is expected to be the busiest summer travel season in years, but the high cost of travel may put a burden on many Americans. Domestic airfare is 34% higher than a few years ago. Airbnb is also seeing rising costs, with prices up 11% from last year and hotel rooms are going for about $40 more than last year. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy