The long-awaited COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old could be available as soon as Monday or Tuesday in San Mateo County, pending final approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, San Mateo County Health leaders said this week. The Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children on Friday, and the CDC is expected to approve the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines as early as Friday or Saturday.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO