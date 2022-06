As owners of Platte Hemp Company in Casper, Sam Watt and his wife have been vocal advocates for hemp, CBD, and marijuana education, as well as responsible packaging. They spoke out against manufacturers who packaged THC products to look like candy after Casper Police reported finding such packaging during a traffic stop. All products in Platte Hemp are clearly labeled so customers know what they are buying, exceeding Wyoming law on the matter, and staff is always happy to educate those with questions.

