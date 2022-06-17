ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremond, TX

Janet’s in Bremond to close after 31 years

By ALEX MILLER
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

Janet Hadley said she jokes with her husband, Jerry, their restaurant in Bremond is the couple’s first home since they spend more time there than anywhere else. But after 31 years, Janet’s restaurant will be open for the final time on Saturday. The restaurant has become known for its hamburgers, self-described...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hopcus-Hausman Wedding

Hopcus-Hausman Wedding Leah Renee Hopcus and Eric Matthew Hausman were united in Holy Matrimony on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Brian Eilers and Reverend Monsignor John McCaffrey. The bride is the daughter of Mark and Kim Hopcus, and granddaughter of Marie Loria, and the late Chris Loria, and Bernard and Patsy Hopcus, all of Bryan. The groom is the son of Todd and Judy Hausman of Bryan, and the grandson of Janie Vavra, and the late James Vavra, of Caldwell, and Lornett Lassman, and the late Charles Lassman, of Cuero. Serving her sister as Matron of Honor was Lorian Dusek along with Alexis Dragon, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were McKinley Green, cousin of the bride, and Audrey Hendrick and Ally Lott, friends of the bride. Campbell and Connor Lynch, cousins of the bride, served as Flower Girl and Ring Bearer. The best man was Ryan Hammond, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Adam Hausman, brother of the groom, Justin Burleson and Anthony Voneiff, friends of the groom, and Andrew Dusek, cousin of the groom. Ushers were Nathan Phillips, cousin of the groom, and Zach and Ben Prejean, cousins of the bride. The beautiful music for the ceremony was led by members of the St. Joseph Folk Choir, Danny and Kathy Borski, Donald Borski, Lindy Borski, and pianist, Dr. John Nielson-Gammon. Following the ceremony, a dinner and dance was held at the Brazos Center with music by Southern County Line from Katy, Texas. The high school sweethearts began dating their senior year at James Earl Rudder High School, and both are 2019 graduates of Texas A&M University. Leah and Eric, along with their families, sincerely appreciate all of the love and support of family and friends during this most special time of their lives!
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

Juneteenth celebration at T.B. Harris school

BELTON, Texas — Juneteenth celebrations all over Central Texas remind everyone of the plight of Black Americans but also is a day of celebration and happiness. Today in Belton, at the West Belton T.B. Harris School, a group of former students and other members of the Belton community celebrated Juneteenth in a special way.
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: Week of June 16, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. El Arriero Taqueria at 3616 North 19th Street in Waco got a 75 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the lingua and tripe (which are tongue and the stomach) were not kept cold enough.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Marlin, TX
City
Bremond, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Bryan College Station Eagle

Juneteenth celebrations continue in Bryan with parade, music

Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan on Saturday for the annual Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society Juneteenth parade and then gathered at Sadie Thomas Park for the celebration that followed. Many people described it as a “blessing” to be at the BVAAHCS...
KBTX.com

Bryan family celebrates three generations of professional legacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Davis family, there are now three generations of lawyers. The newest attorney to join the ranks is Addison, who was sworn in during a family-filled ceremony at the 85th District Court on Friday. Addison, who will be practicing civil litigation and insurance defense work...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, June 18

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show on July 4. WTAW will broadcast music that is synced to the fireworks. The RELLIS parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m. tx.ag/driveinfireworks. Juneteenth Parade &...
BRYAN, TX
KSAT 12

Float around the longest lazy river in the world at Texas water park

WACO, Texas – You can cool off from the summer heat at the longest lazy river in the world, located in Waco. Waco Surf is a roughly 3-hour and 45-minute drive outside of downtown San Antonio. The water park is open seven days a week throughout the summer and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hamburgers#Soda Shop#Pool Tables#Ice Cream Parlor#Florist Shop#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
KBTX.com

Father’s Day gift: celebrating twins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Father’s Day weekend is going to be twice as special for three Brazos Valley fathers. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station shared with us the stories of dad’s celebrating twins this week. Adrian Arellano, James Peaugh and Jalen Davis...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Roscoe Harrison commemorated at Bell County Museum

BELTON, Texas — Today in Belton, a Central Texas legend was forever enshrined in history. The Bell County Museum named their upstairs auditorium the Roscoe C. Harrison Auditorium and gave the long time KCEN anchor a plaque as well. Harrison's wife Sandra accepted this honor on his behalf in...
BELTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan barber Sonny Brown missed by community following his death

Bryan’s Ewing Brown, or Sonny to his family and friends, was known as the local barber at Sonny’s Barber Shop in Bryan. His wife, Dotty, said he is greatly missed after he died June 6 due to a massive COVID-related stroke. He was 76 years old. Dotty recalled...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Satellite library may come to Lake Walk Bryan community

The Bryan-College Station Public Library System is hoping to start a satellite neighborhood library at the Lake Walk development in Bryan with the help of the community and partnerships in the city. The satellite library would be in a vacant 2,371 square-foot building space between the POV Coffee House and...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bryan College Station Eagle

2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $519,000

This stunning Caldwell Home is located in The Villas, an intimate gated enclave of semi-custom patio homes in Mission Ranch, an ever-growing community located in the heart of Aggieland, and a very short drive from Kyle Field. This astounding 2-Bedroom, Study, 2 Bathroom New Construction Home features the amenities and versatility that you are looking for! When you walk through the front door of this home, you instantly notice the large open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful, spacious kitchen with oversized island & stainless steel appliances. The thoughtful floor plan includes access to the laundry room from the Master Closet & provides a second entry from the mud room. It just feels like "home" and features high-end finishes. The home also features an owner's suite that boasts dual vanities and a luxurious shower. When you venture outside you can enjoy the beautiful back yard from the comfort of your covered back porch. All Caldwell Homes are rated diamond level for energy efficiency. With open-cell spray foam insulation and third party testing for energy efficiency, including thermal testing on all homes to check for "hot spots", this lucky homeowner will be blessed with guaranteed low utility costs! The community features a lake, walking trails, a pool and pickle ball courts as well as HOA sponsored events so you can get to know your neighbors and enjoy the community to it's fullest.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Popculture

Country Music Legend's Estate at Center of Legal Battle After His 2020 Death

Billy Joe Shaver's estate is at the center of a legal battle involving Willie Nelson's nephew, and the dispute will likely have to be resolved by a McLennan County, Texas jury. Back on June 2, a county judge dismissed Fred Fletcher's request to toss a 2003 will that names Shaver's nephew, Terry Dwayne Rogers, the inheritor of Shaver's estate. Fletcher is the son of Nelson's sister, the late Bobbie Nelson.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

STAGE 1 DROUGHT WATCH ACTIVATED FOR LAKE SOMERVILLE

Lake Somerville has been placed under a Stage 1 Drought Watch. The Brazos River Authority (BRA) said in a letter Monday to the City of Brenham that due to drier-than-normal conditions in the Lake Somerville area, a Stage 1 Drought Watch condition has been activated. This entails a voluntary five percent reduction of the water use that would have occurred in the absence of any drought contingency measures.
SOMERVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Costco opening new store just 95 miles from Waco

Costco Wholesale is putting the finishing touches on its southern College Station location along State Highway 6 and is now hiring employees before the store’s opening on Aug. 4. “It’s really exciting to see how excited the community is to have us and we’re just as excited to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy