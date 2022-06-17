ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

In Mandan – A Work Of Art We Drive By Everyday

By Bromo
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article I am writing right now is not intended in an attempt to endorse a new business or to do a favor for the new owners. As a matter of fact, I have no clue who our new neighbors are. Yes I realize by the sign on the building it's...

cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cool 98.7

2022 Mandan Photo Contest Is Now Accepting Entries

The City of Mandan is hosting its second annual city-wide photo contest. Photographers of all ages are encouraged to submit an entry, and don't worry you don't have to be a pro, you just have to have a have a good eye for a good shot. Contest Categories. According to...
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

We Have An Active Cougar Situation In Bismarck Right Now

Here kitty kitty. A mountain lion has been sighted in Bismarck today around 12:30 pm in the 1000 block of N 4th Street. Animal Control, Police Officers, and the North Dakota Game and Fish are currently in the area looking for the mountain lion. The Mountain Lion was originally sighted on a security camera around 5:00 am on the 16th in the 1000 block of N 1st Street. Bismarck Animal Control responded around 12:00 pm to take the call, but it was unable to be located by Animal Control.
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s Jared Martin – Making The Dakota Fire Station Inc Proud

I never know somedays what will inspire me to write about. Up until about 11:00 am this morning I didn't have a clue what my second story of the day was going to be until Jared Martin walked into our building here in Mandan. I remember this man from almost exactly a year ago, he works for Dakota Fire Station Inc as a fire extinguisher tech. He travels all around Bismarck and Mandan making sure that others are serviced and up to speed. A cool guy with a fantastic attitude, loving his job and seeing his customers ( well about once a year ), I had to follow him around and ask him some questions.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
California State
Mandan, ND
Entertainment
Cool 98.7

Another Round Of Severe Weather For Bismarck Mandan Today

The Bismarck Mandan area was hit with a severe storm early this morning around 12:35 am. 70-mile-per-hour winds, penny-sized hail, and heavy rain for certain parts of the city. This all came after a brutally hot and windy weekend in Bismarck. Temps flirted with 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with strong southeast winds. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued around 7 pm Sunday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan Rummage Sale – Kids Inflatables And Real Guns For Sale

Just last weekend here in Mandan there was plenty going on for everyone - of all ages - including inflatables for sale and real guns. Her name is Susan Beehler, she is retired and has been living in this state her whole life - an intelligent woman who can be labeled a "Jack...or Jacklyn of all trades" - she worked as a wedding photographer to driving a truck" - She's experienced life, and I love that. She is as North Dakotan as you can get, she also enjoys her rights as an American, and by no means is she trying to take anyone's amendments away from there, but she saw something last Saturday here in Mandan that was quite disturbing.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

100 Degree Heat & Rolling Blackouts In North Dakota? You Betcha!

Can you imagine not having your air conditioner during a 100-degree heatwave?. As we prepare for a heatwave this weekend with high temperatures near or above 100 degrees Saturday through Sunday, just imagine if your power was interrupted? Well, that is a distinct possibility for North Dakotans according to a Facebook post from Harrison REMC.
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Of Art#March Madness#Cenex
Cool 98.7

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken – Thanks For The Four Years

My feeling is that anybody who invests his or her own time and efforts into our community deserves respect. Now I know that some will say "Well they got paid to serve our city", to that I say, of course, you are right, but it's way more than just making a little extra money, it is a matter of devoting your attention fully to attempting to improve Bismarck, in every way you can. Politics is a whirlwind of challenges, and not everyone is built to enter that arena. My involvement with Steve Bakken has been through our radio station here in Mandan, for he has been on the air at US 103.3 and SuperTalk 1270. When I first moved here over two years ago I had no idea he was Bismarck's Mayor. I mean, think about it, when was the last time you actually worked with THE Mayor of an actual city?
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Pancheros Adds A 3rd Bismarck Location

The Kirkwood Mall continues to add new tenants. The Kirkwood Mall Management is excited about their latest tenant to open this week Pancheros. According to a press release we obtained from the mall, Kirkwood Mall is adding four new tenants to their property this week. They include Thrifty White Pharmacy,...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Arts
Cool 98.7

Minnesota Gas Station Owner Feels Our Pain

I know, dumb question. I seriously have made an attempt of NOT eye-balling the signs at gas stations around Bismarck/Mandan. Simply for the painful reason that I have surrendered to the notion that "a miracle any time soon" will not lower the prices below two bucks a gallon. I remember those days like it was yesterday. I recently posted a question through social media about much it costs for people to fill up their tanks, and the answers were staggering. The obvious nowadays is to really plan on cutting back on any extra time spent driving, instead of taking a road trip out of town, you now have to see if your budget will allow it. We are all going through it, heck even gas station owners.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

“Please Come Back To Bismarck…ASAP!”

I saw this post a couple of days ago and my stomach won't let me forget it. How many times have you had something catch your eye ( or both eyes ) and it stays with you for quite a while? I had that happen to me just a couple of days ago, and my stomach has been growling since - I saw this post on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group Page on Wednesday morning :
Cool 98.7

Bismarck School Board Blasted At Recent School Board Meeting

The Bismarck Public School Board held its latest meeting on Monday, June 13th and it had plenty of fireworks before the 4th of July. It all started with former Bismarck High hockey coach and concerned citizen Brad Miller speaking about his concerns over the board's conduct over the last year. He believes an independent 3rd party needs to come in and evaluate the Superintendent's report and review the conduct of the board. He doesn't think they're prevailing truthful information to the public.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Humane Society Shuffles To Bismarck’s Sertoma Park.

The Central Dakota Humane Society is an animal rescue, shelter, and adoption center. Located north of Mandan they've been serving the region for decades. My daughter started working there when she was 14 years old. Since she was so young, I had to bring her to the State Capitol to get a work permit. One of the first questions about the job was "Do the animals bite?"
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

You Never See This! Local Business Owner Gives Public Apology

Scrolling through Facebook over the weekend, you may have seen this unusual post made by the owner of Bismarck's Noodlezip, Marty Lee:. We all have bad days from time to time, but how often do you go back and apologize when you've been rude? -- I'll be honest, there are plenty of times where I haven't been my best self; unless I actually knew the person(s) I was rude to, I'd never track them down and offer a sincere apology.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan Police Won’t Arrest You For Being A Bad Golfer

I feel much better about that! When was the last time you played in a golf tournament?. Golf tournaments are always a blast, and if you have never been involved in one, this Friday here in Mandan is the perfect one for you to experience. What: 3rd ANNUAL MANDAN POLICE...
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

Bismarck Should Be Concerned That Kohl’s Is Up For Sale.

Is it another empty Gordman's type building in Bismarck's future?. For the record, two years ago Gordman's parent company Stage Stores filed for bankruptcy. Businesses and individuals bounce back from bankruptcy all the time. Gordman's did not. Now a pretty new building in a pretty great retail location sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Things like that can happen with next to zero local control.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy