Lombard, IL

Lilac Time Photo Contest Winners Announced

villageoflombard.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Lombard is pleased to announce this year’s top-winning photographs of the 2022 “There’s No Place Like Lombard” Lilac Time Photo Contest, in which residents and guests were invited to submit photos of people, children and pets enjoying their favorite...

www.villageoflombard.org

oakpark.com

Enjoy sweet side of life at Candycopia

Sweet dreams do come true! Oak Park residents, Patrick and Alycia Mason, along with their school aged daughters Addison and Campbell, proudly opened Candycopia in the historic Medical Arts building, 717 Lake St., on Saturday June 18. The Oak Park newcomer boasts an array of thoughtfully curated treats and a menu of 11 candy-topped ice cream creations. As a bonus, a bevy of eager high school aged employees bring the colorful space to life.
OAK PARK, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Lombard, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Full interview: Dean talks to the New Kids On The Block

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Hundreds of New Kids On The Block fans gathered outside the St. Charles Wahlburgers on Saturday to get a glimpse of the boyband up close. The group was presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s family-owned restaurant. Wahlburgers is owned by chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with his brothers, Mark and Donnie. The St. Charles location opened in July 2020.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
WGN News

New Kids On The Block honored at to St. Charles Wahlburgers

ST CHARLES, Ill. — The New Kids On The Block were back in Chicago this weekend — and made a stop in St. Charles for a ceremony in their honor. The boyband was presented with a star on the “Wahlk of Fame” at NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles Saturday. Hundreds came to […]
SAINT CHARLES, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Growing up in Naperville – Lessons learned from haircuts to fishing

Above / Though Lake Osborne just west of the Naperville Public Safety Center on Aurora Avenue was not there when Ron Keller was a kid, fishing for bass is reported to be good there early in the morning or evening. When I was about three years, I had blonde curly...
WGN TV

World famous Kingston Mines: Family owned for over 50 years

CHICAGO — Chicago is home to the blues and nothing is more synonymous with Chicago Blues than Kingston Mines. According to co-owner Lisa Pellegrino, Kingston Mines was founded in 1968 by her father, Doc Pellegrino. It is the largest and oldest continuously operating blues club in Chicago. Its two...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Heinz

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Heinz.Heinz is an 11-month-old Terrier mix who is 76 pounds of pure love! This energetic puppy has a playful and bubbly personality. He loves running, fetching, and getting pets. He especially enjoys playing with the hose in this hot weather! Heinz would do best with an experienced dog owner who can help harness his energy and strength. His ideal adopter would continue his obedience training and provide engaging activities to help this smart boy thrive.Heinz's adoption fee will be covered during a special adoption event on Saturday, June 18, at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Large dogs 40lbs and over will have sponsored adoption fees at the "Big Love" adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois article serves as a helpful guide for those looking for the best Chicago Steakhouses. If your planning a trip to the Windy City or perhaps have lived there your entire life, our goal is to present some of the best Steakhouses you can find in the legendary city of Chicago. Home to the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and of course the Bulls, the city of Chicago and its suburbs stand as one of the most famous cities and locations in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

The Strokes Electrify Chicago, Apologize to ‘Republicans in the Crowd’ at Intimate Benefit Concert for Kina Collins

Click here to read the full article. The last time the Strokes played Chicago’s Metro was in 2001. The band’s debut album “Is This It” was just a few months old, but it had already launched Julian Casablancas and Co. to indie stardom. The now festival anthem and sports arena staple “Reptilia,” which would bring them to new heights, was two years away. Two decades later, the Strokes returned to the 1,100-cap Wrigleyville venue in support of local politician Kina Collins’ congressional run. Collins is a 31-year-old progressive activist whose platform includes fighting for unions, universal healthcare, body autonomy, gun control...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Headed to Ribfest? 5 things to know before you go

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
WHEATON, IL
reporterwings.com

5-bedroom Peterson Park home sells for $1.1M

A five-bedroom, 4,652-square-foot vintage house on the Northwest Side that was designed by architect David Saul Klafter sold on June 16 for $1.1 million — a very high price for its specific neighborhood. Klafter, who worked as a draftsman for noted architects Daniel Burnham and Jarvis Hunt, was Cook...
CHICAGO, IL

