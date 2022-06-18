ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WATCH: Former President Trump visits Nashville, gives speech

By WZTV
WTVCFOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Former President Trump visited Nashville Friday and was a keynote speaker at the the Faith & Freedom Coalition's...

foxchattanooga.com

wgnsradio.com

Gun Control Protest in Nashville: March For Our Lives

Around 1030am on June 11th, the Nashville Public Square began to fill with hundreds of people, all gathering in response to a recent phenomenon that has plagued the country over the last decade- Mass School Shootings. If you ask Americans from coast to coast, you'll get a vast spectrum of answers from Mental Health to School Security. The crowd in Nashville last weekend stood in solidarity with their approach to the issue: Gun Control. Embracing the first amendment, the protestors came raising signs and banners splattered with red paint, portraits of Uvalde victims, crude insults to the NRA and GOP, and for some parents -their children doubled as signs themselves- a reminder that kids are the focus of their argument. Despite the ridicule in their signs, the crowd was very approachable. After all, they were there because they wanted to be heard, and after speaking with a few high schoolers, parents, and longtime Nashville residents, it was clear that their motivation for coming out was to present to Tennessee legislators their goal- put an end to mass killings.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

White nationalist group protests Franklin's Juneteenth event Saturday

White Lives Matter, a white nationalist group, protested Franklin's second annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, causing outcries from some community members at the festival and online. The group of at least 10 people appeared to be younger adult white men wearing matching white collared shirts with matching logos, as well...
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Franklin Christian Academy Addition Completed

FRANKLIN, TENN. (TN Tribune) DeAngelis Diamond is honored to have completed the addition to Franklin Christian Academy located near downtown Franklin on Old Charlotte Pike E. This project included a 33,000-square-foot 10-classroom addition to the existing campus, which allowed the school to add grades 1-4, expanding the total school enrollment to 335 students.
FRANKLIN, TN
styleblueprint.com

Lisa Fox of Leiper’s Creek Gallery: A Community 20 Years in the Making

Two decades ago, painter Lisa Fox took a leap of faith and opened Leiper’s Creek Gallery in a vacated gas station in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Roughly 30 miles south of Nashville, Leiper’s Fork is a tiny thoroughfare that boasts an impressive array of art galleries, retail shops, The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, and a historic grocery and live music venue, Fox & Locke (formerly Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork). You won’t find major hotels or big box stores here — Leiper’s Fork is an enclave for arts and outdoor adventure, with a culture and history beloved by locals. Lisa Fox’s vision for Leiper’s Creek Gallery has played a key role in the development of this small but mighty community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flight cancellations cause issues for travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recent flight cancellations left Rebecca Papin and her two young children from Middle Tennessee stranded at JFK Airport in New York after a more than 18-hour flight from Singapore. “I had a couple of hours to rest and then I got a notification that my flight...
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Juneteenth In The 'Boro Was Huge Success!

(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
MURFREESBORO, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

6 Williamson Countians named to Leadership Tennessee class

Leadership Tennessee has announced its 45 Signature Program Class IX members, leaders from rural and urban communities across Tennessee who will spend the next year engaging in collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of statewide importance. Entering its ninth class year, Leadership Tennessee selects a new class of leaders annually to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Disabled Memphis vet’s missing dog found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN

