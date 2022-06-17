ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Lynch: Suspensions aren't halting the Saudi advance. The PGA Tour needs to outline a new future — now

By Eamon Lynch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBrWY_0gESDpk900

Not everything remains unclear in the escalating war between the PGA Tour and its Saudi-funded rival, LIV Golf. We know, for example, that moral arguments are meaningless to the amoral, that calls for loyalty are futile if directed to the disloyal, that appeals to a greater good are worthless to the selfish, and that emotional pleas are ineffective to the indifferent, even from families of those killed on September 11th.

We know too that professional golfers view the current landscape in purely commercial terms: what’s the maximum they can be paid for the minimum amount of work?

The baggage that comes with any benefactor — which in this case includes the bonesaw dismembering of a critic, mass executions, systematic mistreatment of women and gays, and war crimes in Yemen — are mere moveable obstructions for those who have signed with LIV Golf and those who will do so. The next wave of announced players will spotlight men who lack the character to say no and didn’t have the courage to say yes until others had absorbed the initial volley of criticism and normalized it. But that wave is coming.

Mocking LIV Golf is fertile terrain — the amateurish inaugural event, fields oversubscribed with the washed-up and broken-down, cartoonish fees that defy economic logic, a buffoonish frontman — but golf executives who draw comfort from the widespread scorn are whistling past the cemetery. That’s because the only constituency that isn’t laughing at LIV Golf is the only one that matters: the players. This underscores just how urgently the PGA and DP World tours need to respond to a threat that is moving faster than they are.

It’s been more than two years since Saudi ambitions to own professional golf moved out of the shadows. In that time, they’ve leveraged lies and misinformation, falsely claiming top players have committed and then using that non-existent commitment to entice others to consider following. That duplicitous strategy — greased with exorbitant payments — gave the Saudis traction, and the progress highlights how golf’s establishment has lagged in responding effectively.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour still have not presented a vision of a shared future based on the much-ballyhooed “strategic alliance.” The failure to adequately articulate the potential of that future to members hints at an over-reliance on lawyers who are fearful of collusion claims and antitrust litigation. The resulting void has been exploited by the Saudis and makes both tours appear to be playing defense for the same, stale system and offering nothing new to players or fans. Given free rein, those lawyers will one day proudly boast of how no one overran their majestic, deserted castle.

Gossip is running amok at this U.S. Open and the narrative gaining traction does no favors for either tour. It suggests they are overly dependent on two firewalls, neither of which they control. One is the Official World Golf Ranking, which does not (yet) award points to LIV Golf tournaments, which could eventually see LIV players unable to rely on their ranking to access major championships. The other bulwark is the majors themselves, and that defense is at risk of being compromised by the game theory the players are employing.

If LIV attracts a critical mass of competitively relevant players, the majors face a major dilemma. Isolating LIV players by changing their qualification criteria or observing bans imposed by the tours would mean diluting their fields, at least temporarily. Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley might be reluctant to test the willingness of Messrs. Ridley, Waugh, Whan and Slumbers to support the existing ecosystem in that manner. Every recruit the Saudis announce brings them closer to the names that matter, and the tours closer to a reckoning they appear ill-prepared for.

The PGA Tour, in particular, has long needed a radical overhaul. Its corporate culture lacks entrepreneurial spirit, values familiarity over innovation, and had never faced a credible threat to its dominance, business model or player loyalty. Which might explain why, when finally confronted with such a threat, its response has been ponderous, achingly slow and poor in laying out the alternative to golf being owned by the Saudis.

Next Tuesday, June 21, there are two meetings planned at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, one for players and another of the PGA Tour’s board. Both agendas will be dominated by discussions on the path forward. But the time for talking is fast giving way to a desperate need for concrete action. The PGA Tour must put forward a detailed vision — on a new schedule that can win the support of elite players, on its investment priorities, on how the fall will be used as an innovation window to improve its product.

It cannot rely on public revulsion at Saudi sportswashing to assist them, because that clearly isn’t working.

Admittedly, this is a complex and legally fraught business, and an immense amount of backroom diplomacy has taken place. But this week at The Country Club, there’s a palpable sense that the sport’s leaders don’t fully grasp that time is ebbing away at an alarming rate, and that the framework of the future is required now. The house is ablaze. We shouldn’t be debating what sprinkler system to install a couple of years hence.

Comments / 5

king moonracer
2d ago

ok mr moral high ground, what goes in your gas tank? and have you taken a close look at former and current pga title sponsors like bmw, mercedes, mitsubishi, and nissan? and usa today has never ever ever taken advertising dollars from anyone other than boy scouts right? just stop, please

Reply
2
Related
golfmagic.com

US Open: Dustin Johnson does have one small regret about LIV Golf

One thing you can expect with Dustin Johnson is that he rarely answers questions in too much detail. And at the US Open, this was no different. Johnson, 37, currently sits in T-31 before moving day after making the cut with two strokes to spare. Johnson was the highest-profile LIV...
GOLF
Golf Digest

U.S. Open 2022: A tough rules break leaves Justin Thomas fuming

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The U.S. Open has never been synonymous with kindness, at least when it goes to the competition. Bad breaks and worse bounces are expected; it’s part of the tournament’s DNA. Even against that backdrop, Justin Thomas came out on the business end of some tough love Saturday afternoon.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman says Saudi-backed LIV Golf is applying for world ranking points, calls PGA Tour hypocritical

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Greg Norman, the commissioner of the LIV Golf Series, has remained fairly quiet during U.S. Open week, but the two-time major winner was interviewed Saturday night on Fox News’ One Nation with Brian Kilmeade. Norman echoed many things he’s said in the past but also announced that the LIV Series is working to make it easier for its players to qualify for major championships going forward.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s shocking admission after missing the cut at the US Open

The US Open marked Phil Mickelson’s first PGA tournament since January — and just his second overall event, including the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, which was played last week in London. Mickelson’s return to The Country Club was an ugly one, as he four-putted from 12 feet away on one hole, an embarrassing moment that […] The post Phil Mickelson’s shocking admission after missing the cut at the US Open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘That’s bulls—, man!’ Justin Thomas frustrated after drain ruling at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Saturday at the U.S. Open is always going to be tough. Justin Thomas didn’t like that his fourth hole got even tougher. Thomas found the middle of the fairway at the long par-4 fourth. But when he got up to his ball he discovered that he’s drawn some bad luck: His ball had settled just to the right of a drain.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
golfmagic.com

US Open: Golf fans react to Patrick Reed's interesting shirt on day three

Golf fans have been reacting to Patrick Reed's interesting golf shirt on day three of the US Open at Brookline. Reed rocked up to Brookline on Saturday wearing a G/FORE Offset Stripe Polo shirt from the brand's latest 2022 range. Check out the very much "offset stripe" look below:. Judging...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy U.S. Open Photo

Brooks Koepka isn't having the best time at the 2022 U.S. Open, as he's currently +4 and in 53rd place heading into his final nine holes on Sunday. His wife appears to be enjoying herself, though. Jena Sims, who married Koepka earlier this year, shared a fun U.S. Open photo...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Gruesome Tiger Woods' Leg Photo

Tiger Woods missed the U.S. Open this weekend, as the 15-time major champion is still recovering from the pain he was in during the PGA Championship. While Woods has made his way back from the injuries suffered in his serious car accident in early 2021, he's still fighting through some leg pain.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspensions#World Golf#Saudi
FanSided

US Open purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the US Open payout for 2022 at The Country Club with record prize money for the winner and for the purse overall this year. Anyone who wants the US Open to be a brutal and difficult test of golf was treated to what The Country Club at Brookline had to offer this week. While an old, classic course that didn’t necessarily test the length off of the tee for players, the conditions and a strategic design that could be quite penal if off-line at any point made for a great test.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 U.S. Open purse, prize money: Payout for each golfer from new record $17.5 million pool

Money talks -- as always in the world of golf -- and the USGA had plenty of talking to do this week when CEO Mike Whan announced Wednesday a significant increase to the 2022 U.S. Open purse. Growing by $5 million year over year, the U.S. Open will now pay out $17.5 million to those who made the weekend cut. That's officially the largest purse in major championship history.
BROOKLINE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

DP World Tour Makes Surprising Decision On LIV Golfers

LIV golfers may not be welcome any longer when it comes to the PGA, but it looks like the DP World Tour is still an option for the 17 suspended players who made the jump to the Saudi-backed league. Per ESPN's Michael Collins, LIV players WILL be permitted to play...
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy carries 2 TaylorMade 3-woods for a good reason

Rory McIlroy’s winning setup listed TaylorMade’s SIM Ti as his 3-wood of choice for last week’s victory at the RBC Canadian Open. But the setup only tells half of the story. Those who keep close tabs on McIlroy’s gear might have noticed a different 3-wood in the...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy