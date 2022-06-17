Los Fresnos Athletes Never Stop!

PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders are usually known as a team that runs the ball, but for the first time this season, their 7 on 7 squad has been dominating as they beat the Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots to punch their ticket to the State tournament in College Station. Watch above for more:
Chairman Hines, distinguished members of the committee. My name is David A. Garza, Cameron County Commissioner, Precinct 3. I have served in this position since Jan. 1, 2001. I am also a small business owner that has owned and operated an independent pharmacy for the last 42 years. So, Ranking Member Steil, I know about the issues of drug overdose and things of that sort that occur in this world that we live in. I am very cognizant of the impact to families that they can cause.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – For some students, summer vacation means pool time and unlimited video games, but one Mission student is adding a summer experience with NASA to the list. Mission Veterans Memorial High School student Jordan Hernandez, 17, is on the road to becoming a robotic surgeon. While that road may be a long […]
With soft sand, plenty of beach bars and the best ceviche, there's arguably only one beach worth going to in Texas—South Padre Island. You might know this beach as a college student's spring break hotspot, but really, it's the Rio Grande Valley's most secret gem. From someone who has been going to "the island" every year since before I could walk, here's a guide to the best SPI has to offer.
AUSTIN – On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission on the State of Texas’ ongoing border security preparations ahead of the latest migrant caravans headed to the Texas-Mexico border. The press conference followed a border security briefing with Operation...
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A family continues to remain without answers as the 34th anniversary quickly approaches since the murder of their loved one. On June 23, 1988, Celia Garcia was discovered murdered in a cotton field behind the Valley Beverage Company. Survivors of Garcia’s death included both her parents, five sisters, and two […]
By just 35 votes, small business owner Michelle Vallejo has won the Democratic nomination for Texas' Congressional District 15 and will face Republican nominee Monica De La Cruz in the November election, according to a recount by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The San Benito CISD community lost two of its members last Friday morning. after athletic trainers Robert Garza and Raul Ramos, both 32 years old, were tragically. killed in an auto collision. At about 7:30 a.m., a delivery truck traveling northbound struck the car in which Garza and Ramos were...
In Bayview, a man spotted what he says is a species that hasn't been seen in decades. John Delgado, a lawn care business owner, says he was alone on Thursday when he spotted the critter. "I just looked off in the distance and right away, I've never really seen anything...
There is a new air ambulance service for the Rio Grande Valley. Colorado-based Air Methods has set up emergency air medical operations at Mid Valley Airport in Weslaco. The service, called AirLift Texas, promises to cover the entire Valley from Roma to South Padre Island, with patient transport to hospitals within the Valley Baptist Health System and South Texas Health System.
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — People from across the Rio Grande Valley gathered to celebrate Juneteenth at Rising Star Baptist Church in Edinburg on Sunday. Celebrating the freedom of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, has always been a special occasion for the African American Community in the RGV. But Pastor Michael Smith of Faith […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) – On Saturday evening Texas DPS reported one of their troopers was shot. According to a DPS news release, at about 8:21 p.m. a trooper was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Falfurrias, Texas. When the pursuit ended the driver shot at the trooper. The trooper returned gunfire killing the suspect. […]
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes.
McAllen, Texas – A congressional trip to southern Texas Friday led to committee members trading partisan broadsides over immigration, hearing decorum and whether members are taking various problems near the southern border seriously. The House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth was in McAllen, Texas, for...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reported finding a dead body in rural Weslaco, Monday afternoon. HCSO deputies were dispatched north of Mile 12 1/2 North Road on FM 88 Road in rural Weslaco, Texas at approximately 4:24 p.m., according to a social media post. Deputies found a lifeless male adult […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, (D-TX15), apologized to constituents for a hijacked meeting on RGV infrastructure. After the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth’s Republican members turned the solutions-based roundtable and flipped it into a Biden-to-blame rant. “It’s really sad.” said Rep. Gonzalez, “They came here to […]
