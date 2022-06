November 21, 1943 – June 17, 2022 (age 79) Gary Leon Godfrey, 78, Clarkston, returned to his Heavenly Father June 17, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 21, 1943, to Elwin Leon and Nedra Johnson Godfrey in Logan, Utah. They raised him and his siblings in Clarkston. His mother died when he was 16 years old, and his grandparents, Vivian and Elwin Godfrey, stepped in to help Gary fill his broken heart. It was his Grandma he called for at the end.

