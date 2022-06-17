ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

ZBOA approve special use permit for a blending facility in Madison Food Park

By Joee Taylor, Reporter/MMJ
Fairfield Sun Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBOA) voted to approve a special use permit (SUP) from Friesen Nutrition for a blending facility in Madison Food Park. It will be located off of U.S. Highway 89 and plans to manufacture vitamins, trace minerals, and other...

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com

Fairfield Sun Times

Nominations Sought For Person/Couple/Group Of The Bench

The 2022 Fairfield Swim Days Committee is looking for nominations for the “Person/Couple/Group of the Bench.”. The nominee will be recognized during the annual event July 14-16 and will serve as the grand marshal of the parade. The “Person/Couple/Group of the Bench” started about 40 years ago when long-time...
FAIRFIELD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Fairfield Flower Planters Brighten Up Town Sidewalks

Whiles the Girl Scouts were cleaning up Fairfield’s American Legion Park last week, members of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, along with friends, were in the park preparing the Central Avenue flower planters for their annual migration from their wintering spot in the park to Fairfield’s main drag where the color will brighten up the town. The project was organized by the Chamber’s Kelly McInerney. The town crew, Nick and Chuck Dale will be moving the planters and Ostberg Greenhouse helped by providing a good deal on the flowers. Everyone who works on the planter project deserves a “thank you!”
FAIRFIELD, MT
Cascade County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Business
County
Cascade County, MT
Local
Montana Government
KRTV News

A ‘New’foundland roams the Lewis & Clark Trail

Man’s best friend and loyal companion rang true, during Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s expedition west in the early 1800’s. Seaman, a Newfoundland, was commissioned to the Corps of Discovery; He was a symbol of valor, strength, and comfort through the many unknowns of the journey.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Girl Scouts Clean Up Fairfield Park; Donate Cookies To Fairfield Fire And EMS

According to the council website, “As Girl Scouts, we strive to make the world a better place. To help fulfill our mission, GSMW invites all community-minded Girl Scouts, their troops, and families to participate in a Community Cleanup event during GSMW’s Community Cleanup Week, 2022. Through these council-wide events, girls, troops, and families will see first-hand not only the impact of litter but also the impact of community service.”
FAIRFIELD, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana South central Teton County in north central Montana West central Cascade County in central Montana * Until 245 PM MDT. * At 203 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Augusta to 14 miles northwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles east of Lincoln, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Wolf Creek, Bowmans Corner, Bean Lake and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Fairfield’s Emily Clotfelter Named To Morningside University Dean’s List

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 454 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least...
FAIRFIELD, MT
406mtsports.com

'This game wasn't about us': West beats East in 75th Shrine Game

GREAT FALLS — The Montana East-West Shrine Game is much more than simply a matchup between star studded rosters featuring the state’s best prep talent. It’s an opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause, that of the Shriners Children’s hospital in Spokane, Washington. Hamilton quarterback Tyson Rostad, like so many on the field and in the stands Saturday night, understands that on a personal level.
GREAT FALLS, MT

