ZBOA approve special use permit for a blending facility in Madison Food Park

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana South central Teton County in north central Montana West central Cascade County in central Montana * Until 245 PM MDT. * At 203 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Augusta to 14 miles northwest of Wolf Creek to 13 miles east of Lincoln, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Augusta, Wolf Creek, Bowmans Corner, Bean Lake and Craig. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
