ZBOA approve special use permit for a blending facility in Madison Food Park

Whiles the Girl Scouts were cleaning up Fairfield’s American Legion Park last week, members of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, along with friends, were in the park preparing the Central Avenue flower planters for their annual migration from their wintering spot in the park to Fairfield’s main drag where the color will brighten up the town. The project was organized by the Chamber’s Kelly McInerney. The town crew, Nick and Chuck Dale will be moving the planters and Ostberg Greenhouse helped by providing a good deal on the flowers. Everyone who works on the planter project deserves a “thank you!”

FAIRFIELD, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO