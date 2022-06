TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Topeka leader is asking the state of Kansas to return a building now used as a women’s prison to the black community of the Sunflower State. During a news conference Monday afternoon inside the Statehouse, Pitts said the former Kansas Technical Institute -- which he said was known as the “Tuskegee of the West” -- was supposed to have remained an educational facility for black children after it was shuttered in the mid-1950s.

