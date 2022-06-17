ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators Announce 2022 Game Designations

By Rick Hurtado
floridagators.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Saturdays at The Swamp are around the corner and the University Athletic Association announced Friday themes and designations for all seven home games of the 2022 football season. Single game tickets will be available for the general public here starting on Tuesday, June 21 at...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tommy Kinsler, 6-6 330-pound OL out of Florida, announces SEC commitment

Tommy Kinsler, a mammoth offensive line recruit out of Ocala, Florida (Trinity Catholic), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Kinsler has said he’ll play for the Florida Gators, as he has a reported 19 offers, and was recruited to Florida by Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Kinsler, a 3-star recruit, is the No. 85 offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2023, and the No. 138 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. Kinsler has said he recently visited Rutgers, and plans to visit Miami later this month.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Simpson: FWC TrophyCatch bass caught at Newnans

Early this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) tagged 10 largemouth bass living in 10 water bodies throughout Florida. Area bassers were excited to learn that one of those bass wearing a bright pink reward tag was swimming about in Gainesville’s own Newnans Lake as part of FWC’s TrophyCatch 10-Tag Celebration! program. Each tag carries with it considerable prizes, provided the fish’s captor follows the required TrophyCatch protocol.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

American Commerical Realty buys three Gainesville apartment complexes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of apartments in Gainesville are under new ownership. The company American Commercial Realty acquired 330 units in three apartment complexes in the city. They now own Cazabella Apartments, Camelot Apartments, and Village 34 Apartments. All of which are all along 34th Street. Company officials say...
villages-news.com

Duke Energy hires new government and community relations manager

A Gainesville woman with more than a decade of economic development experience is Duke Energy’s new government and community relations manager for six Florida counties, including Sumter and Marion. Staci Bertran, who started with Duke on Monday, will work to foster relationships with county, community and civic organizations. Her...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Increased beef prices impact one Gainesville butcher

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The USDA National Retail Report shows the price of beef is up 15% from this time last year. Adam Fehrenbacher owns a butcher shop in Gainesville and he said he has had to raise the prices of meat because of inflation and higher transportation costs. “A...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridianpress.com

Political Committee Defends Airing Mooney Drug Dealing TV ad

State Rep. Jim Mooney (R) is pushing back against the TV ad the Floridians for Truth Now political action committee has been airing about the Representative’s past arrest for drug trafficking, and has sent Comcast a cease and desist letter threatening legal action if the ad is not taken down.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Hundreds attend Juneteenth celebration in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People joined together at Webb Field in Ocala read poems, and played different trivia games learning about the history of Juneteenth. When it took two years for slaves in Texas to finally get the news they were free. “Two whole years went by while my ancestors...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

🚣 Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park

OCALA, Fla. – Who needs mountains when you have Marion County? Floridians will be surprised at what they find when making a beeline for these zip lines. The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park, located at 8045 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala, gives Floridians adventures by air, land and water, all set against beautiful lakes, sky bridges, cliffs and canyons.
OCALA, FL
Lauren Fox

Pair arrested at Clay High School parking lot

Brandon Pittman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Geneva Kersey's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Two arrests were made at Clay High School on Wednesday night at approximately 12:30 a.m. after authorities saw two people standing in the school’s parking lot after hours, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Barred Owlets In Ocala Backyard

These two barred owlets have been frequently spotted in this northeast Ocala backyard. One of our readers has had the pleasure of watching them grow. Thanks to Cindy Dail for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Overnight Newberry shooting leaves one man dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a shooting in Newberry last night. Officers found 53-year-old Joseph Malone dead next to a vehicle last night. We will have more information on this shooting death. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
NEWBERRY, FL
visitbudatx.com

LIVE MUSIC: Sister Hazel

Sister Hazel is bringing an incredible night of alt rock + jangle pop ALL FOR YOU this summer at Buck’s Backyard!. Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Album Chart entries. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding “The Rock Boat” and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” and “Camp Hazelnut” that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers. In addition to the events and touring, the band also gives back with “Lyrics For Life.” Founded by singer Ken Block, the charity unites musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to benefit cancer research and patient-care charities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police officers looking for two shooting suspects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for two shooting suspects. Officers released the photos of two men asking for their names. They are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened May 22nd, near Southwest 62nd Blvd and Southwest 20th Ave. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL

