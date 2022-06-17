ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, NY

Luv Fats Ice Cream

By Raphael Brion
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You could buy the avocado- and coconut milk-based vegan ice cream from Luv Fats at farmers...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie

This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Irish Cream Tortini

These chocolate Irish cream tortini are so rich, moist, creamy and very chocolatey! So, if you like chocolate then this dessert is must-make! Plus, it is very simple and easy to prepare. Goes perfectly with a cup of coffee, tea, and ice-tea. Here is the recipe:. Servings 9. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

2-Ingredient Microwave Chocolate Fudge

This homemade Chocolate Fudge is quick and easy to make in the microwave in 3 minutes with only 2 ingredients – no thermometer or double boiler needed!. Simply melt the chocolate with sweetened condensed milk, mix, pour the mixture in a pan, place the fudge in the fridge to set, cut into squares, and share with friends and family.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, NY
recipesgram.com

Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Oreo's New Neapolitan Cookies Have Three Creme Flavors in the Middle

Oreo cookies come in many flavors and varieties. Our 2019 ranking of "every Oreo flavor we could get our hands on" — meaning what was only available at the time — featured 17 different Oreo iterations. And the brand has continued to roll out new flavors since, including the announcement of five new flavors that same year, all the way up to an unexpected half-Oreo, half-Ritz cracker concoction last month.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gin Lee

Homemade chocolate buttery caramel dessert

Homemade chocolate buttery caramel dessert/Gin Lee. If the prices at the stores have you down in the dumps, maybe this recipe will turn your frown back around. This is a gooey layered dessert that could be classified as a type of candy. It's extremely rich but tastes delicious with the layers of buttery caramel and marshmallow chocolate.
The Infatuation

Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fats#Vegan#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Luv Fats Ice Cream
CNET

This Delicious Chocolate Mug Cake Is Ready to Eat in Just 5 Minutes

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Ice cream is a great cold, sweet treat to enjoy on a hot summer's day, but it can taste even better served up alongside another dessert. No, it's not the cookies stored in the back of the pantry. It's a warm, gooey cake, and there's a recipe that doesn't require an excruciating amount of time or effort to whip up. It's called the 5 minute mug cake.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
RESTAURANTS
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Burger Buff

A passion for bodybuilding and burgers has proven to be a better Jersey Shore love story than anything that’s ever aired on MTV. On select dates throughout the year, Burger Buff pops up in partnership with local coffee shops, restaurants, and businesses up and down the Shore offering up perfectly fatty and lacey double-patty smashburgers. Access to the now infamous lacey, cheese-and-sauce-laden burgers can only be achieved through scoring a ticket, and quantities are limited. This is a can’t-miss, burger-eating experience, though. Follow them on Instagram for upcoming dates, locations, and ticket information.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill is a casual Mexican spot with dishes like burritos, fajitas, and over 14 types of tacos—but the margaritas are the highlight of this Andersonville restaurant. Their standard option is made with their house tequila and comes frozen or on the rocks in fruity flavors like pomegranate and mango. But if you want something less basic, they also have specialty drinks like a smoky and spicy Mezcalita with pineapple, jalapeños, and mezcal or their Dulce Escorpion with mango and chamoy puree. Though they have plenty of tables inside, the best way to enjoy Cesca's is by spending a lazy summer afternoon on their outdoor patio sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends and reintroducing your body to sunlight after hibernating for 8 months of winter.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kimchi Pop

This Korean spot has two locations (there’s another one in Uptown) but West Town’s is the original. And we like coming to this little place for their stew—particularly the soondubu and the army, which are both antidotes to a gloomy winter day. We’re also fans of Kimchi Pop's chewy tteokbokki and crispy kimchi pancakes. You can order all this to-go, but we actually like coming here because there’s a little self-serve banchan station that we appreciate.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Blue Plate

Blue Plate is a buzzy Bernal Heights meet-up spot. The dining rooms look like the inside of someone's house and the flower-filled backyard is cozy and intimate. As for the food, the American menu mixes in Mediterranean influences, so expect deviled eggs, smoked trout, and black truffle risotto, as well as comfort dishes like meatloaf and fried chicken.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nakama Sushi

A meal at this small Japanese restaurant in Civic Center can be as casual or fancy as you make it. Unwind after a day of nonstop meetings that could have been emails over a couple of special rolls, some gyoza and chicken karaage, or celebrate an anniversary at the bar in front of a glass case full of fish, and go in on the 15-course, $118 omakase. Nakama Sushi is also an ideal spot to fuel up before catching a show at the Orpheum or Bill Graham. The wide-ranging menu at this place isn’t doing anything particularly different from the (approximately) 700 other sushi restaurants in town—but everything, from the salmon, tuna, and avocado tartare to the Firecracker roll with seared salmon and drizzles of spicy mayo, is so well-executed that you won’t leave disappointed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Keeva Indian Kitchen

This casual Indian restaurant in the Inner Richmond is where you’ll find us whenever we’re in the mood for fenugreek-spiced chicken, smoky tandoori wings, and biryanis that taste faintly floral from saffron and rose water. Another reason to swing by Keeva is they don’t hold back on the spice. Nose-clearing dishes, like creamy coconut fish curry or lamb rogan josh with kashmiri chilis, build a satisfying heat in your mouth that lingers. The brightly colored spot is usually filled with groups of friends and families sharing curries on a weeknight. It's also a major takeout operation, as evidenced by the sea of bags waiting by the door.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

Cold Spring Tavern

Set in the Santa Ynez Mountains just above Santa Barbara, Cold Springs Tavern is an old cabin and former stagecoach stop that dates back to 1886. But the crowds don’t drive up here just because it's a living museum. Cold Springs also serves some of the best tri-tip on the Central Coast: thick juicy slices of medium-rare beef grilled over oak and seasoned with garlic and spices. During the week make a reservation for a full meal inside the restaurant, or show up on weekends for the big outdoor barbecue where families load up on tri-tip sandwiches slathered in barbecue sauce or house salsa while drinking beer, picnicking in the gardens, and enjoying whatever live bands happens to show up.
COLD SPRING, NY
The Infatuation

Chakra

Kingston prides itself on being ‘upon’ the Thames. And we can see why when we head to the Riverside Walk on a sunny day. Think people strolling down the river, watching people row by, and a strip of chain restaurants and proper pubs. And at the start of this strip is Chakra, an excellent Indian spot serving everything from Desi classics like kake da lamb rogan josh and fish moilee to lamb chops and mixed grill platters. You pretty much can’t go wrong with anything here, but our go-to order is butter chicken and goan prawn curry with saffron pulao and garlic naan. If the weather’s nice, head outside.
KINGSTON, NY
The Infatuation

Cesar's Killer Margaritas

Though they have a pretty sizable menu of Mexican food, with anything from tacos to baby back ribs slathered in green sauce, the real draw of this casual Lakeview spot is its margaritas. Whether you're here with a few friends in the winter trying to pretend like snow isn't real or are enjoying their laidback sidewalk patio on a sunny afternoon, you can count on Cesar's for a reliable boozy beverage any time of the year. They have all sorts of fruity varieties, like guava, banana, and chamoy, and can be customized with salt, chile salt, or sugar on the rims. And while these margaritas are on the sweeter side, they are surprisingly strong, so we like to pace ourselves by snacking on their complimentary chips and salsa between sips.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy