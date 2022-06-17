ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Alexi Lalas Saves The FIFA World Cup

Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Kennedy sits down with member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame and FOX...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

English cricket team may see first set of twins on national squad

Craig Overton vividly remembers those childhood summers with twin brother Jamie, spending entire days at the local cricket club where their father played. Sometimes they’d mess around in the nets for seven to eight hours. Other times they’d play different ball sports beside the cricket field. Always they’d...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Queensland to DITCH long-term beer sponsor XXXX on its jumpers for State of Origin Game II and replace the iconic brand with postcodes of each player's junior footy club

Queensland will ditch the iconic XXXX brand for the upcoming State of Origin clash against NSW in a drastic change for the Maroons, Selwyn Cobbo's uncle has claimed. According to the winger's relative, the beer brand will make way for a unique postcode for each player representing the area where their junior footy club is located.
SPORTS
Fox News

Russian-born tennis player avoids Wimbledon ban by changing nationality

Natela Dzalamidze, a Russian-born tennis player, will be able to compete at Wimbledon after all. The 29-year-old women’s doubles player will be representing Georgia at the All England Club tournament starting next week after previously competing under the natural flag at the French Open last month, according to the WTA website.
TENNIS
Fox News

Fox News

761K+
Followers
162K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy