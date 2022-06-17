ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers are reportedly interested in Bradley Beal

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJZB4_0gERt9ct00

Should he stay or should he go?

That is the question surrounding Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

Although he is still a very viable player with multiple strengths, he is not an easy fit on a team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Many feel the Lakers would be better off with a third “star” or good player who can be productive either on or off the ball, unlike Westbrook, who tends to only be effective on the ball.

One man who covers the NBA recently reported that the Lakers are interested in trading Westbrook for such a player.

Via Lakers Nation:

“Apparently [Bradley] Beal could be on the Lakers’ radar, as Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reports that the Lakers are interested in acquiring him this summer, though there are other teams who may have a better chance of acquiring the guard from the Wizards:

“‘The one name that I’ve heard recently is Bradley Beal as another guy that they want,. I’m not sure if the interest is as mutual. You know Beal, it seems like Miami would be more of the threat to take him away from Washington. I don’t think you can also rule out Boston either because of his relationship with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers are trying to angle for some moves like that using the Russ expiring and the ’27 and the ’29 firsts.'”

Obviously, if the Lakers were somehow able to essentially swap Westbrook for Beal, it would be a coup that would shake up the battle for next year’s NBA championship.

He had an “off season” this year, but he still averaged 23.2 points a game, which is greater than his career average of 22.1 points.

Just last season, Beal put up 31.3 points per contest while playing alongside Westbrook on the Washington Wizards.

Beal can play on or off the ball, and while he is not a point guard or floor general, he can get others involved, as evidenced by his 6.6 assists a game this year.

He is about to turn 29 later this month, which would make him a good fit for the Lakers’ timeline. Once James leaves the team, Beal and Anthony would still be young enough to keep the team competitive for a while.

Unfortunately, acquiring Beal seems extremely unlikely for L.A., and O’Connor’s report should be taken with a grain of salt. But stranger things have happened.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Responds To Skip Bayless, KD Chimes In

In a recent appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, Stephen A. Smith spoke about his relationship with Skip Bayless and how First Take came to be. Throughout his explanation, Stephen A. claimed that Skip was struggling to get ratings and that he eventually begged Smith to come on the show. Smith says he was ultimately the catalyst for the show taking off and that without himself, First Take would have been canceled.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Brings Up Michael Jordan's Interview From 2019 When He Said Stephen Curry Isn't A Hall Of Famer Yet After Curry's 4th Championship Win

Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Via Lakers Nation
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home in Game 4. Instead, the Celtics melted down as Stephen Curry erupted, resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Boston went on to lose the next two […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in tears before the NBA Finals were over, so overcome with emotion that he was brought to the TD Garden floor with several seconds left until the final buzzer of Game 6 sounded. Camera crews surrounded him, getting every angle of the emotions brought forth by the latest […] The post Barack Obama’s message to Stephen Curry, Warriors after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston

Chef Ayesha Curry roasts Celtics, local bar following Warriors’ triumph

"On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT." The Currys took the last bite in the ongoing friendly debate about whether or not Ayesha Curry can cook. Game On!, a sports bar in Fenway, wrote “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” on a chalkboard for Game 3 and Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Ayesha Curry, a successful chef and cookbook author, stayed quiet publicly after the not-so-subtle jab. Her husband, however, didn’t hesitate to support his wife.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals Win

Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style. Following Stephen Curry's epic NBA finals win, the basketball star posed for the sweetest photo alongside son Canon W. Jack, 3. The Finals MVP's wife Ayesha Curry shared a pic of her "dudes" clutching trophies, with their little one cuddled up to dad and looking up at him admiringly.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy