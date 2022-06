You can’t win ‘em all, and it hurts to blow a game like the Yankees did last night, but man they still almost pulled a victory out of the jaws of defeat. They instead settled for two of three in Toronto, and move on to Tampa Bay where they’ll rematch with the Rays just a couple of days removed from sweeping them out of the Bronx. Tampa didn’t manage to right the ship much since then, losing two of three to Baltimore, so it sure seems like there’s blood in the water as the Yankees come into town.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO