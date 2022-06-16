1 Year Old Baby Falls From 3rd Story Window In Englewood

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision this morning in Lee County that resulted in the death of a driver. According to the FHP report, at approximately 1:38 am a sedan driven by a 27-year-old Lehigh Acres woman was traveling south on McGregor Boulevard, north of Cypress Lake Drive, in the left lane. At the same time, a pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old Cape Coral man was traveling north on McGregor Boulevard, south of Cypress Lake Drive, in the left lane.
