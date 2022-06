DC's new Black Adam series from Christopher Priest and Rafa Sandoval will touch down next week, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy an exclusive look at Black Adam #2 and #4 right here! Black Adam #4 will launch with five stunning covers from series artist Rafa Sandoval as well as Taurin Clarke, Pamela Hoogeboom, and Rafael Sarmento. Sarmento and Sandoval's covers put the newest addition to the series and broader DC Universe in the spotlight, introducing fans to Bolt, as in 'Thunderbolt', and you can check out all of the covers starting on the next slide. Black Adam #4 hits stores on September 20th, and you can find the official description below.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO