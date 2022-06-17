ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Cost Vaccinations and Booster Shots Available Throughout the City

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Multiple locations are available next week for COVID-19 vaccines and first and second-dose booster shots. All City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20, for the Juneteenth holiday but will reopen on Tuesday, June 21. Vaccinations for children are available at no cost with parental consent at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics.

Vaccines

The CDC recommends Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine be given to children ages five and older administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Individuals aged 5 through 17 must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination.

  • First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for anyone over 5
  • First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for anyone over 18
  • The Johnson & Johnson ‘one and done’ vaccine is available for anyone over 18

COVID-19 vaccine third doses are available for the following Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 28 days ago and are:

  • Immunocompromised

The CDC recommends immunocompromised people who have received one primary Johnson & Johnson vaccine get an additional Pfizer or Moderna vaccine four weeks after their initial dose.

Things to know:

  • To pre-register online, visit www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration and click on the “Vaccination Registration” link. You must obtain a Quick Response (QR) code during online pre-registration once the online pre-registration hits the limit, you will not be able to register until additional vaccines become available
  • Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis
  • If you received the Moderna vaccine for your first dose, you should receive the Moderna vaccine for your second dose
  • If you registered for the first dose, you do not need to register again for the second dose
  • Pre-register by calling 361-826-7200, option 2

Booster Shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its clinical recommendations to include the following:

First Dose Booster Shots:

  • Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as a single booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 years of age, five months after receiving their primary series of COVID-19 shots
  • Pfizer COVID-19 first dose booster shots can be administered to anyone 12 years of age and older at least five months after receiving an mRNA 2-dose primary series: can be administered after three months if immunocompromised
  • Moderna COVID-19 first dose booster shots can be administered to anyone 18 years of age and older at least five months after receiving an mRNA 2-dose primary series; can be administered after three months if immunocompromised
  • Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary series can receive any COVID-19 first dose booster shot after two months

Second Dose Booster Shots

  • Second dose booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older at least four months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine
  • Second dose booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older at least four months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine
  • Second dose booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older at least four months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine
  • Adults who received a primary vaccine and one booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may receive a second booster dose using the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus for more information. You can also find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

