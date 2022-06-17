Michael C. Rupe

Lisa Sue (Vogler) Burns, 58, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Missouri, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to Friends of the Friendless and may be left in care of the funeral home. Memories of Lisa and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

LEXINGTON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO