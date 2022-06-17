Michael C. Rupe

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith, 74, of Chillicothe died Wednesday, June 15. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 25 at Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery near Jamesport. There is no scheduled visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted...
Lisa Sue (Vogler) Burns, 58, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Missouri, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to Friends of the Friendless and may be left in care of the funeral home. Memories of Lisa and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Jerry Dale Gaston, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center. Jerry was born the son of Fred Wesley Gaston and Amanda May (Sprouse) Gaston on December 24, 1943, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a lifelong resident of rural Livingston County, Missouri. Jerry graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1961, and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Nellie Jo Schwab on June 14, 1964. They had just celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage.
Tommy (Tom) G. Phillips, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Tom was born the son of Nelson Lee and Vera Mae (Banks) Phillips on April 8, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Tom was a 1964 graduate of Chillicothe High School and went on to Truman State University where he graduated with a B.S. in Social Science in 1971. He was the manager of the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Trenton, Missouri, for several years.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 17, 2022 –Join team members at Crowder State Park as they make recycled bird feeders at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2. Park visitors will have the chance to make a bird feeder while learning about the different types of bird beaks and bird diets. This free event is open to the public, but children must be accompanied by an adult.
DAVIESS COUNTY – Work is scheduled to begin on Daviess County I-35 ramps on Monday. Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be resurfacing the on and off ramps at I-35 and U.S. 68 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will work on the ramps at I-35 and Route 6. All ramps will not be closed at the same time.
CHILLICOTHE, MO - Over three hundred electricity consumers were reportedly without power Friday morning after storms moved through Livingston and Linn Counties overnight. Power lines were shown down at Route BB at the shared county line. The latest update indicated approximately 305 customers remained without power. As many as 15...
