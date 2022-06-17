6/17/22 The Latest on the Eaglet Named Marling

It’s kitten season! And who doesn’t love to build their own Chicago-style hot dog?. Put it all together and you have the 9 Lives Rescue “Buy a dog, spay a cat” fundraiser, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Bjoin Park, East Wilson St., Stoughton. For $10, people will get a soda, bag of chips and a Chicago-style hot dog bar, with all the trimmings.
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Bessie’s Diner brought a yearly tradition back to Southwest Regional Airport in Janesville Saturday. The diner hosted a fly-in, drive-in pancake breakfast. Attendees enjoyed all-you-can-eat pancakes while getting an up-close view of some special planes. Discovery flights were also available, giving people a bird’s-eye view...
Occurred on June 13, 2022 / Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, U. Info from Licensor: "Every morning around 5:00 AM, I am greeted at the kitchen patio door by a wild raccoon that lives in the woods behind our house. Over the months, we have become "friends" trusting me to offer him breakfast and I trusting him that I won't get chomped on!"
I use my own social media for black cats and blurry theater programs, but I do follow a lot of food people. I like the behind the scenes stuff, and I enjoy a good rant. One cook I follow recently posted an impassioned defense of a timeless institution. “Why is...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old boy was found dead after his body was recovered from a pond at Nature’s Villa in the Town of Sullivan Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that on Saturday evening, the Sherriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa that stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and couldn’t be located.
MADISON, Wis. — This Father’s Day holiday was not only unforgettable, but life-changing for a 13-year-old from northern Wisconsin. Holden Zarda will be the first to tell you, he is grateful for not just the gift of modern medicine, but for his father. “I’ve been through four years...
Did you just get engaged? Do you think you have to wait years to get married because all of the good wedding venues are booked? Think again. I've said it one million times but why not add one more... I am a really lucky girl, I have two jobs that allow me to discover so many places in the Rockford area that I would otherwise not know of and that includes my most recent discovery, Hickory Wood Events in Clinton, Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public to take precautions to avoid potential conflicts with black bears. This comes following several recent black bear sightings across the state -- including Waukesha and Washington Counties. According to the DNR, although black bears are...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — The Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway put on a field trip in Prairie du Sac Friday to help teach people about the nearly 100 species of fish that live in the river. DNR staff members used electric pulses to stun the fish, which...
Motorists traveling East Racine Street in Janesville this week may want to plan ahead. According to a news release, both lanes of East Racine Street will be closed starting at 6:00 Tuesday morning for storm sewer repair. The work, which is expected to wrap up Thursday will be occurring between...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is known for many things, but it's the beer that brought the massive Viking Octantis cruise ship to the city. The ship is Viking's newest vessel set to explore the Great Lakes. Brew City is the starting point for the cruise. "People are friendly, and I think...
BBQ CURD FEST - WISCONSIN. At this CASH ONLY event on August 13th from 1-9pm, make sure to come hungry to try endless cheese curds options at The Vines in Sauk City, Wisconsin. To get into the event, tickets are just $15/person. Kids 12 and under must be accompanied by...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the vehicle that collided with a building on Williamson Street in downtown Madison suffered a medical incident prior to the wreck, police reported Monday. Authorities blocked off the road from Ingersoll Street to Brearly Street, after the incident, which happened around 11 a.m.,...
MADISON, Wis. -- An attack Madison, Wisconsin police believe was random left a University of Wisconsin PhD student injured. It happened just off campus Tuesday night on Gilman Street near the intersection with University Avenue, WISC reported. Tuesday's attack was the third of its kind to happen in the downtown...
The summer solstice sees the longest sunlight and an abundance of life. If you’re up early this week, about 45 minutes before sunrise, you can see FIVE planets. From lower left to upper right, see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, in their actual order from the sun. As a bonus the crescent Moon joins them; it will be below Saturn on the 18th, below Jupiter on the 21st, and to the right of Mars on the 22nd.
