Milton, WI

6/17/22 The Latest on the Eaglet Named Marling

wclo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDianne Moller, Founder of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton, joins us with...

www.wclo.com

Comments / 1

stoughtonnews.com

Buy a ‘dog,’ spay a cat at June 25 rescue fundraiser

It’s kitten season! And who doesn’t love to build their own Chicago-style hot dog?. Put it all together and you have the 9 Lives Rescue “Buy a dog, spay a cat” fundraiser, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Bjoin Park, East Wilson St., Stoughton. For $10, people will get a soda, bag of chips and a Chicago-style hot dog bar, with all the trimmings.
STOUGHTON, WI
rumble.com

Raccoon Shows Up For Morning Meal

Occurred on June 13, 2022 / Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, U. Info from Licensor: "Every morning around 5:00 AM, I am greeted at the kitchen patio door by a wild raccoon that lives in the woods behind our house. Over the months, we have become "friends" trusting me to offer him breakfast and I trusting him that I won't get chomped on!"
LAKE GENEVA, WI
captimes.com

Brunch better at diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant

I use my own social media for black cats and blurry theater programs, but I do follow a lot of food people. I like the behind the scenes stuff, and I enjoy a good rant. One cook I follow recently posted an impassioned defense of a timeless institution. “Why is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

14-year-old boy found dead at Nature’s Villa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old boy was found dead after his body was recovered from a pond at Nature’s Villa in the Town of Sullivan Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that on Saturday evening, the Sherriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa that stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and couldn’t be located.
SULLIVAN, WI
97ZOK

You Definitely Want to Get Married at this Wisconsin Hidden Gem

Did you just get engaged? Do you think you have to wait years to get married because all of the good wedding venues are booked? Think again. I've said it one million times but why not add one more... I am a really lucky girl, I have two jobs that allow me to discover so many places in the Rockford area that I would otherwise not know of and that includes my most recent discovery, Hickory Wood Events in Clinton, Wisconsin.
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Racine St in Janesville to close Tuesday – Thursday

Motorists traveling East Racine Street in Janesville this week may want to plan ahead. According to a news release, both lanes of East Racine Street will be closed starting at 6:00 Tuesday morning for storm sewer repair. The work, which is expected to wrap up Thursday will be occurring between...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Viking cruise: Milwaukee starts Great Lakes voyage

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is known for many things, but it's the beer that brought the massive Viking Octantis cruise ship to the city. The ship is Viking's newest vessel set to explore the Great Lakes. Brew City is the starting point for the cruise. "People are friendly, and I think...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
nbc15.com

Car crashes into building on Willy St. in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the vehicle that collided with a building on Williamson Street in downtown Madison suffered a medical incident prior to the wreck, police reported Monday. Authorities blocked off the road from Ingersoll Street to Brearly Street, after the incident, which happened around 11 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
stcroix360.com

Afton State Park Phenology, June 17 to June 23, 2022

The summer solstice sees the longest sunlight and an abundance of life. If you’re up early this week, about 45 minutes before sunrise, you can see FIVE planets. From lower left to upper right, see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, in their actual order from the sun. As a bonus the crescent Moon joins them; it will be below Saturn on the 18th, below Jupiter on the 21st, and to the right of Mars on the 22nd.
AFTON, WI

