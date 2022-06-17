Who Is Tyler Sanders? 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor

A tragic loss. Tyler Sanders was rising to fame after his featured roles on various popular network television series. His sudden death on Friday, June 17, has brought more spotlight to his name.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time, Sanders’ rep Pedro Tapia told Us Weekly on Friday about his client’s shocking passing . “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated.”

While he began working at the age of 10 on various shows like The Rookie , and JLW Academy , it was the 18-year-old's time on Just Add Magic: Mystery City that earned him an Emmy nomination in 2015.

More recently, Sanders had been prominently featured on Fear of the Walking Dead as a young Jake Otto and the hit series 9-1-1: Lonestar . Ahead of his death, the Texas native took to social media to gush about his time on the FOX drama.

“Had a great time working on 9-1-1 Lone Star ! If you didn’t catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 ‘impulse control’ is out on Hulu now!” he wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie with the cast in April.

The actor also used his platforms to highlight his personal accomplishments. In November 2021, he proudly detailed the fitness journey he has begun one year prior.

“These photos were taken one year apart,” Sanders wrote alongside a before and after Instagram pic. “One year ago today I decided to start taking fitness seriously. Even on days that I didn’t want to, I stuck with it. I trained hard and I ate right. There is a 25lbs difference in those photos.”

His final post on social media, however, garnered the most insight into the type of person Sanders was. Under a carousel of photos that featured him in Vail, Colorado, a relative commented, “This is a fine young man full of talents. I have always been proud to call him my nephew and he will truly be missed by many in this world. I regret to have not publicly announced how truly proud I was of this young man. He is what I call a 5 star individual.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Following his passing, a myriad of fans took to Sanders' Instagram to send thoughts and prayers while gushing over the late actor. One user wrote, “Rest easy brother. Legacy will live on, thanks for the impact you left on all of us. LLTS,” ending the tribute with a red heart emoji.

Scroll down to learn more about Sanders: