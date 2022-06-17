ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Tyler Sanders? 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

A tragic loss. Tyler Sanders was rising to fame after his featured roles on various popular network television series. His sudden death on Friday, June 17, has brought more spotlight to his name.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time, Sanders’ rep Pedro Tapia told Us Weekly on Friday about his client’s shocking passing . “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated.”

While he began working at the age of 10 on various shows like The Rookie , and JLW Academy , it was the 18-year-old's time on Just Add Magic: Mystery City that earned him an Emmy nomination in 2015.

More recently, Sanders had been prominently featured on Fear of the Walking Dead as a young Jake Otto and the hit series 9-1-1: Lonestar . Ahead of his death, the Texas native took to social media to gush about his time on the FOX drama.

“Had a great time working on 9-1-1 Lone Star ! If you didn’t catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 ‘impulse control’ is out on Hulu now!” he wrote via Instagram alongside a selfie with the cast in April.

The actor also used his platforms to highlight his personal accomplishments. In November 2021, he proudly detailed the fitness journey he has begun one year prior.

“These photos were taken one year apart,” Sanders wrote alongside a before and after Instagram pic. “One year ago today I decided to start taking fitness seriously. Even on days that I didn’t want to, I stuck with it. I trained hard and I ate right. There is a 25lbs difference in those photos.”

His final post on social media, however, garnered the most insight into the type of person Sanders was. Under a carousel of photos that featured him in Vail, Colorado, a relative commented, “This is a fine young man full of talents. I have always been proud to call him my nephew and he will truly be missed by many in this world. I regret to have not publicly announced how truly proud I was of this young man. He is what I call a 5 star individual.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Following his passing, a myriad of fans took to Sanders' Instagram to send thoughts and prayers while gushing over the late actor. One user wrote, “Rest easy brother. Legacy will live on, thanks for the impact you left on all of us. LLTS,” ending the tribute with a red heart emoji.

Scroll down to learn more about Sanders:

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Guiding Light’ Star Lee Lawson and ‘Criminal Minds’ Actor John Zderko Die

Lee Lawson, best known for playing Bea Reardon on the long-running CBS soap opera Guiding Light, has died. She was 80. The news of Lawson’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post from her daughter, which stated, “My Mother died. May 22, 2022. You fought Cancer & COVID-19 like a champ. Rest, you brilliant woman. Thank you, mom. R.I.P.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
The Independent

American Idol star’s sister drowns in Tennessee lake

American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor confirmed that his sister‘s body was found dead in a Tennessee lake in a heartbreaking Facebook post shared on Tuesday.“My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it. Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS!” Mr Taylor wrote while sharing an article that confirmed that his 19-year-old sister, Madison Taylor, had died drowning in Watts Bar Lake just after midnight Tuesday.Mr Taylor, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2021 and nearly broke into the show’s top 24, expanded more...
TENNESSEE STATE
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#9 1 1#Lone Star#Television Series#Jlw Academy
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Carrie Underwood Looks Now—Are You Sure That's Her?

Carrie Underwood has come a long way from her American Idol win in 2005–and we’re so proud of her!. In a recent Instagram post, the country singer shared a journal entry from her 22-year-old self and reminisced about the night she won the competition. She wrote in her caption, “Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever ‘thank you’ to all who voted!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy