Palatka, FL

WCJB

Palatka man arrested for possession of drugs and gear to sell it

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested for having drugs and the gear to sell them. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Keith Borden was already on felony drug probation when they arrested him over the weekend. Borden was sitting in the back seat of a...
PALATKA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Dunnellon men arrested after allegedly being involved in armed robbery

Two 19-year-old men from Dunnellon were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery. On Saturday, June 18, an MCSO detective responded to the 5800 block of SW 169th Court in Dunnellon in reference to a robbery investigation. Upon arrival, an MCSO deputy informed the detective that a male victim claimed to have been held at gunpoint and robbed by three individuals: an unknown man and two male acquaintances who were later identified as Matthew Ray Clas and Michael Brandon Ellis.
DUNNELLON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for allegedly threatening pair with gun

Joshua Eriel Rosario, 35, of Orlando, was arrested last night and charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. A Gainesville man reported to police in early June that Rosario threatened to shoot him in April. The man said that Rosario came to his residence in his security guard uniform, with a handgun in a holster in his duty belt, put his hand on the gun, and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t do everything Rosario told him to do. The man reported that Rosario had practiced “room clearing” drills in his presence, in which he “briefly” pointed his gun at him and others while sweeping the room. The man also said that Rosario would show up to his apartment and demand to enter with his hand resting on his gun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman jailed after attempting to steal Walmart employee’s SUV

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Ocala after she attempted to steal a Walmart employee’s sport utility vehicle. On Saturday, June 18, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to an attempted vehicle theft. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a woman, later identified as Jessica Lyn Eaton, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV.
OCALA, FL
City
San Mateo, FL
City
Palatka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palatka, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Joyriding teens among the 802 calls Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to over the weekend

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office had a busy weekend filled with plenty of alleged crimes. From Friday evening until Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Office said it was inundated with over 800 phone calls, including multiple domestic disturbances and several arrests of felons violating probation and the pursuit of a set of teens who stole a vehicle to take a joyride.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies still searching for person of interest in fatal shooting at IHOP

DeBARY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are still searching Monday for a man they believe has information about a fatal shooting at an IHOP. Deputies said they were able to locate a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the shooting Friday evening. The Cadillac CTS sedan was found in the Daytona Beach area, according to investigators.
DEBARY, FL
News4Jax.com

2 men shot when large fight involving women escalates into gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of shooting two other men on Sunday afternoon during a street fight just north of downtown. JSO said witnesses told them it started around 2:30 p.m. when multiple females began arguing and fighting in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Father’s Day gathering ends in shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says a Father’s Day gathering turned into a brawl early Sunday afternoon in the Phoenix area. “All I seen was blood, blood, and more blood. like, I lost it.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Over 20 people were at the cookout when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after smoking marijuana in car with minors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested Saturday in Gainesville after smoking marijuana in a car with several young girls. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Harry McNeal was parked outside a home on Southwest 80th Drive. That’s when deputies arrived finding the vehicle filled with smoke and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County man arrested after allegedly breaking into neighbor’s shed, stealing multiple items

A 21-year-old man from Anthony was arrested after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s shed and stole over $700 worth of items. On Friday, May 27, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on NE 97th Street Road in Anthony in reference to an incident of burglary and grand theft. Upon arrival, a male victim advised that sometime between 7 a.m. on May 23 and 7 p.m. on May 27, an unknown person had entered his shed and stolen a chainsaw and pole saw.
MARION COUNTY, FL

