PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested for having drugs and the gear to sell them. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Keith Borden was already on felony drug probation when they arrested him over the weekend. Borden was sitting in the back seat of a...
Two 19-year-old men from Dunnellon were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery. On Saturday, June 18, an MCSO detective responded to the 5800 block of SW 169th Court in Dunnellon in reference to a robbery investigation. Upon arrival, an MCSO deputy informed the detective that a male victim claimed to have been held at gunpoint and robbed by three individuals: an unknown man and two male acquaintances who were later identified as Matthew Ray Clas and Michael Brandon Ellis.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Ocala after she attempted to steal a Walmart employee’s sport utility vehicle. On Saturday, June 18, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to an attempted vehicle theft. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a woman, later identified as Jessica Lyn Eaton, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV.
A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly using her automobile to pin a girl against the bumper of another vehicle. Shanc’ie Tequlia Austin, 20, had been arguing with two juvenile sisters at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Oak Street when she climbed behind the wheel of a grey four-door sedan and got in the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Austin, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, struck one of the girls with the car’s front bumper and proceeded to use her car to pin the girl against the bumper of another car. The other sister began beating on Austin’s vehicle and ordered her to back up.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-year-old man who was found shot to death over the weekend in Riverside has been identified by friends and loved ones. They said Keenan Sparks was the man found fatally shot Saturday morning on Sydney Street near Willowbranch Park. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says his death is being investigated as a murder.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says a Father’s Day gathering turned into a brawl early Sunday afternoon in the Phoenix area. “All I seen was blood, blood, and more blood. like, I lost it.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Over 20 people were at the cookout when...
Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, June 16, around 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue (near Champions Park) in Newberry to a report of a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was deceased.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested yesterday after he allegedly choked his girlfriend. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say that 60-year-old Ronald Hill and his girlfriend were having an argument late in the evening when Hill threw a glass coffee cup at her just missing her. Hill...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after two women said they were shot at while driving on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. Deputies said the women were driving a BMW on westbound I-4 near mile marker 118 around 3:30 a.m. The women told troopers that...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of shooting two other men on Sunday afternoon during a street fight just north of downtown. JSO said witnesses told them it started around 2:30 p.m. when multiple females began arguing and fighting in the...
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies discovered a 53-year-old Newberry man dead from a gunshot wound near Champions Park on Thursday night. According to an ACSO release, deputies responded to the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue around 10:25 p.m. to the report of a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle.
A Florida man who happens to have six prior felony convictions is preparing to go through the process again. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office K9 and Crime Suppression Units seized trafficking amounts of narcotics and a rifle from the six-time convicted felon during operations focused
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash on I-95, north of I-295, caused a wrecker truck to roll over onto its side and block two southbound lanes on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. There were no major injuries, FHP confirmed. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested Saturday in Gainesville after smoking marijuana in a car with several young girls. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Harry McNeal was parked outside a home on Southwest 80th Drive. That’s when deputies arrived finding the vehicle filled with smoke and...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The shooting of a man earlier this month on Jacksonville’s Westside, that left the victim with injuries that were said to be life-threatening, is now listed on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Transparency Site as murder. The shooting of the 28-year-old man happened on...
Woman tells deputies she invites people to her home 'mainly ... to get high'. Possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. Detectives served a search warrant at the home of a 24-year-old woman on June 9, looking for drugs, according to a Sheriff's Office report. They found meth, narcotics, a digital...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews are working to clear a crash in the 700 block of Mayport Crossing Blvd. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in some suffering serious injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. JFRD advises...
DEBARY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest and victim after a deadly shooting at a DeBary IHOP on Friday evening. Deputies are looking for Sammy McKnight, 31, of Palm Bay who may be in the Daytona Beach area. Investigators also said...
