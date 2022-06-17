ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

WCJB

Palatka man arrested for possession of drugs and gear to sell it

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested for having drugs and the gear to sell them. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Keith Borden was already on felony drug probation when they arrested him over the weekend. Borden was sitting in the back seat of a...
PALATKA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Dunnellon men arrested after allegedly being involved in armed robbery

Two 19-year-old men from Dunnellon were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery. On Saturday, June 18, an MCSO detective responded to the 5800 block of SW 169th Court in Dunnellon in reference to a robbery investigation. Upon arrival, an MCSO deputy informed the detective that a male victim claimed to have been held at gunpoint and robbed by three individuals: an unknown man and two male acquaintances who were later identified as Matthew Ray Clas and Michael Brandon Ellis.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman jailed after attempting to steal Walmart employee’s SUV

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Ocala after she attempted to steal a Walmart employee’s sport utility vehicle. On Saturday, June 18, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to an attempted vehicle theft. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a woman, later identified as Jessica Lyn Eaton, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly using automobile to pin girl against bumper

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly using her automobile to pin a girl against the bumper of another vehicle. Shanc’ie Tequlia Austin, 20, had been arguing with two juvenile sisters at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Oak Street when she climbed behind the wheel of a grey four-door sedan and got in the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Austin, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, struck one of the girls with the car’s front bumper and proceeded to use her car to pin the girl against the bumper of another car. The other sister began beating on Austin’s vehicle and ordered her to back up.
WILDWOOD, FL
Action News Jax

Father’s Day gathering ends in shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says a Father’s Day gathering turned into a brawl early Sunday afternoon in the Phoenix area. “All I seen was blood, blood, and more blood. like, I lost it.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Over 20 people were at the cookout when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating Newberry homicide

Press release from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, June 16, around 10:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue (near Champions Park) in Newberry to a report of a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim had suffered a gunshot wound and was deceased.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man jailed after fight with girlfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested yesterday after he allegedly choked his girlfriend. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say that 60-year-old Ronald Hill and his girlfriend were having an argument late in the evening when Hill threw a glass coffee cup at her just missing her. Hill...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

2 men shot when large fight involving women escalates into gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of shooting two other men on Sunday afternoon during a street fight just north of downtown. JSO said witnesses told them it started around 2:30 p.m. when multiple females began arguing and fighting in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO investigates Newberry gunshot death

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies discovered a 53-year-old Newberry man dead from a gunshot wound near Champions Park on Thursday night. According to an ACSO release, deputies responded to the 24000 block of SW 30th Avenue around 10:25 p.m. to the report of a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL
First Coast News

Police investigating two Saturday morning Jacksonville homicides

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Riverside area homicide:. A man was found shot dead on the side of the road in Riverside early on Saturday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2900 block of Sydney Street around 6:40 a.m. to find a man lying unresponsive on the side of the road. The unidentified man had a head injury that was later determined to be a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after smoking marijuana in car with minors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested Saturday in Gainesville after smoking marijuana in a car with several young girls. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Harry McNeal was parked outside a home on Southwest 80th Drive. That’s when deputies arrived finding the vehicle filled with smoke and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

