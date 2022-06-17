A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly using her automobile to pin a girl against the bumper of another vehicle. Shanc’ie Tequlia Austin, 20, had been arguing with two juvenile sisters at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Oak Street when she climbed behind the wheel of a grey four-door sedan and got in the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Austin, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, struck one of the girls with the car’s front bumper and proceeded to use her car to pin the girl against the bumper of another car. The other sister began beating on Austin’s vehicle and ordered her to back up.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO