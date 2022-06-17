The Best Street Style at the Milan Spring 2023 Menswear Shows

Reconciling unusually high temperatures with the looks for next summer on Milan Fashion Week runways is becoming an exercise in cognitive dissonance. While nodding to sustainability, designers are nonetheless proposing looks that don’t jibe well with the longer summer heat waves, and instead seem to be focused on customers who either live in northern climates, who can count on cool evenings or air conditioning, or who just don’t care. Some highlights from Sunday’s preview of mostly menswear for Spring-Summer 2023:___PRADA’S GINGHAM NOSTALGIA The Miuccia Prada-Raf Simons collaboration at Prada has been a proven success, generating recognizable pieces that grab...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 22 HOURS AGO