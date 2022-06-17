Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Accuses Her Of Social Media Smear Campaign Amid Claims Of Abuse

Image Credit: Nick Ut/AP/Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Britney Spears‘ 69-year-old dad and former conservator, Jamie Spears, has filed court documents accusing his newly married daughter of running an intense social media smear campaign against him. He also reportedly has concerns that her upcoming memoir will do the same. Jamie filed the docs on Friday, per TMZ. According to the outlet, he specifically wants her deposed to answer to claims that under her restrictive conservatorship, which Jamie controlled, she had to give eight vials of blood for medical treatment. He also wants her questioned over her claims that she was forced to participate in therapy and that she was denied needed pain relief medication.

Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart wasted no time responding, slamming Jamie in a statement to Page Six. “Mr. Spears, who was ignominiously suspended by the Court in September, continues to disgrace himself, especially through this most-recent foolish and ill-advised filing, which is riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows,” he told the outlet. “In addition to trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to intimidate her, while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition. Anyone else would be ashamed by these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. In terms of ‘impugning his character,’ Mr. Spears did that to himself long ago.”

Matthew also called Jamie out in May for refusing to sit for a deposition of his own, in a May court filing on Britney’s behalf. “Despite his demonstrably false claims that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and would therefore ‘hide nothing,’ James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct — under oath — as required by law,” the docs stated, per the Daily Mail.

“Indeed, while representing that he would ‘unconditionally cooperate’ and act with ‘complete transparency without conditions,’ Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction — for over six months — dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information,” they stated.

Jamie’s new legal demands come less than a year after Britney’s 13-year conservatorship was dissolved in November after a highly public court battle. In December, Jamie requested that Britney be forced to continue to pay his legal expenses. Britney has repeatedly publicly accused her father of conservatorship abuse under the legal arrangement, which was put into place in 2008 after a series of incidents in the mid-2000’s that called the singer’s mental health into question. Specifically, Britney compared him to a sex trafficker and said he “loved” having “control” over her.

Britney inexplicably deleted her Instagram account yesterday after her mother Lynne Spears lashed out at one of her posts with an eyeroll emoji. Also earlier this week, Britney slammed her Brother Bryan Spears in a June 14 post, saying that he was never invited to her star-studded June 9 wedding to 28 year old actor/model Sam Asghari.