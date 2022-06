In a Facebook post back in May, Lo Sole Mio’s ownership announced that the restaurant had been put up for sale. After thirty years in business, and the loss of Dino, the intended future of the establishment, the family was ready to hang up their aprons. Initially, the plan was to close only Villa Lo Sole, the adjoined banquet hall the family runs for special occasions. The final day for Villa Lo Sole will be June 30th.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO