President Joe Biden celebrated the US Food and Drug Administration’s authorisation of Covid-19 vaccines for children younger than five as a huge relief for parents.The FDA announced on Friday that vaccines for young children were now officially authorised. “Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age. As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” FDA Commissioner Robert...

