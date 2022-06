A Midland man accused of breaking into a Chippewa Township home and demanding guns or keys from the owner and then holding police at bay with a shotgun will stand trial. Steven Carl Turner, 30, waived his right to a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to send him to trial. The hearing was scheduled for Thursday and Turner waived it shortly before its scheduled 10:30 a.m. start time, Isabella County Trial Court Administrator Kerri Curtiss said Thursday morning.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO