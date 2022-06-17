ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Portion of Rose Garden Center front parking lot closing temporarily

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — A portion of the Rose Garden Center’s front parking lot on Rose Park Drive in Tyler will be closed from...

ktbb.com

KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas communities come together for Juneteenth celebrations

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Juneteenth is the day Union Soldiers arrived in Galveston Texas letting slaves know they were free. “It’s basically a day the slaves were free. So, it’s always a good time to celebrate something like that,” said Davondrick Crowe, Kilgore Juneteenth King. On Saturday communities across East Texas held events including Kilgore, Tyler and […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
KLTV

Favorable winds lead to wild scoring day for Great Texas Balloon Race competitors

What year holds the record for most triple digits days in East Texas?. East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures. “[It] has really kicked up our side of the deal. We’re keeping hay out. We just filled up liquid feeders the other day. We are coming out two, three times in the heat of the day to check, make sure everything looks okay,” said Hooper. H3 Cattle said regardless of a tough year, remaining alert on the cattle’s overall health will help get through the heat.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler offices to be closed on June 20

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 15, 2022. The City of Tyler will be closing the majority of their offices to allow their employees to celebrate Juneteenth. While some offices will be closing entirely, some governmental bodies will have different hours. The following offices will be closed Monday:
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Bullard begins water restrictions

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard will begin restricting water usage Monday due to dought-like conditions. Residents with even-numbered addresses may water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Residents having odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Outdoor watering of any...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant celebrates confidence, sass

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Miss Juneteenth East Texas Pageant was held Friday inside the Holiday Inn. The pageant consisted of around twenty girls, ages one through 14. The program was put on by an organization called Visions of Beauty & Excellence, which was founded in January. “I founded this organization...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Great Texas Balloon race launches first competition flight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race took to the air this morning over Longview with their first competition flight of 2022, and many pilots found themselves a long way from the targets. It started with a pilot’s briefing that revealed the targets’ weather, and the race was...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Testifies

Officials say despite Forest Service's 'moderate risk' tag, wildfire risk high. The Texas A&M Forest Service has put East Texas in the "moderate risk" area for wildfire danger, but local fire officials say the “high risk" part of the summer is already here. Updated: 2 hours ago. "If Pence...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juneteenth in Tyler kicks off with gospel event at Bergfeld Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Juneteenth Association of Tyler kicked off holiday weekend celebrations on Friday evening with a Gospel Bridge concert at Bergfeld Park. The event featured multiple gospel groups and speakers from around the city, including Nancy & Praise, North Tenneha Male Chorus, Marvin United Methodist Choir, Tyler Community Choir, Dominique Ellis, Grace […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler residents celebrate Juneteenth with parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Tyler Juneteenth parade was held Saturday morning. The parade began on Martin Luther King Boulevard at 10 a.m. Saturday and ended at Woldert Park. Numerous organizations and sponsors participated in the parade, including Super 1 Foods, Tyler Junior College, and other local businesses. “We...
TYLER, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Great Texas Balloon Race

They've been gearing up for this year's event, which will see the return of live entertainment and balloon glows as we move to the Longview Convention Complex. Check back often for updates. Little Texas is headlining Saturday night's show this year. All of the competition flights will be over Longview this year. They're excited about the changes, and we know you will be too.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Water conservation measures start Monday in Bullard

BULLARD – The city of Bullard has issued a water conservation notice to its residents. According to our news partner KETK, city officials say Bullard is implementing a Stage 1 Water Conservation Plan due to drought-like conditions. The restrictions will go into effect on June 20. Residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Residents with odd numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited on Friday. “Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500 as provided by ordinance,” according to a release. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Bullard City Hall at 903-894-7223 or email utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Radio station gives away free gas at Tyler gas station

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas radio station gave away free gas to lucky people in line Thursday. Blaze 102.7/106.9 and Mega 99.3 held the event at the Fuel Runner gas station on the corner of East Grande Blvd and New Copeland Road Thursday. For approximately one hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., those who had lined up were able to get their gas tanks filled for free.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

It's blueberry season and one East Texas berry farm is thriving!

TYLER, Texas — The month of June marks the return of everybody's favorite indigo fruit: blueberries!. Despite the early start to summer in East Texas, the Tyler Berry Farm is thriving. "It's actually been the best year in a long time for our blueberry season," owner Addie Wiggins said....
TYLER, TX

