This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. As the official start of summer approaches in the northern hemisphere, there's only one thing on the mind of avid deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day. As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, it represents a great opportunity to score some savings on items you've been eyeing over the last few months, with Black Friday-level pricing available across a variety of products. But when exactly is Amazon Prime Day in 2022? Let's speculate!

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO