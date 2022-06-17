ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU officers complete annual, extended emergency vehicle safety training to better serve campus

wgnsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Line-of-duty motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of injury, disability and fatality for police officers, which is why MTSU Police take annual Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training and recently finished the most recent course. Lt. Andrew Bennett, one of the department’s three vehicle safety...

www.wgnsradio.com

wgnsradio.com

Sunday Night Middle Point Landfill Fire

(WALTER HILL, TN) Just before sunset on Sunday evening (6/19/2022) a fire erupted atop the Middle Point Landfill on Jefferson Pike. Flames could be seen in parts of Lascassas, Murfreesboro and higher elevations in Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb counties. UPDATES on the Middle Point Landfill issues with County Mayor Ketron will be "live" on WGNS this Wednesday morning (8:10-9:00AM). Phone or text your questions to 615-893-1450.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The name of the deceased male is not yet being released until family members are notified. RCSO Deputy Sgt....
SMYRNA, TN
WREG

Disabled Memphis vet’s missing dog found in Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dog stolen from a disabled veteran’s truck outside the Memphis VA Medical Center on June 1 was found in the Nashville area Friday. Last week, WREG reported Clifton Dates left his pomeranian name Chan inside his vehicle with the windows down, and when he came outside, the dog was gone. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

WGNS Radio Tower / Transmitter Without Power - Multiple Addresses Impacted by Random Outages Friday

UPDATE - Back at Full Power: The WGNS Radio Tower and Transmitter were without power Friday afternoon, after strong winds downed trees on the electric lines leading to the transmitter site. From 12-noon UNTIL 5pm, WGNS was only able to broadcast online. As soon as the trees were removed from the power lines, the WGNS transmitter was back to full power. Again, WGNS was back on the air within a few hours, thanks to the hard work of Middle Tennessee Electric!
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

First responders search for man who fell off boat near Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - First responders are searching for a man who fell off his boat and has not resurfaced on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the accident occurred near the Stewart’s Creek Boat Ramp on Smyrna Road near Smyrna.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Electric Car Club Event at Barfield Park This Saturday in Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee Electric will host an electric vehicle car club event on Saturday (06/18/22) in Murfreesboro. Car enthusiast will show off their rides between 8 and 11AM at Barfield Park. Brandon Wagoner with the MTE Strategy Team stated... The EV's will be parked at Pavilion 8 in Barfield Park, which...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police: Armed protestors asked to leave Juneteenth celebration

New numbers show more are people skipping traditional burial for their loved ones. A Nashville tech company is bridging the gap between the classroom and parents at home. Travellers Rest Historic House Museum showed off a new database that can be used to retrace the lives of people enslaved at the home.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shooting investigation underway at City Side Flats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that one man was shot Friday at City Side Flats. Metro Police said officers were called at 7:34 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim at City Side Flats, located at 1441 Lebanon Pike. When officers arrived, they found one man was shot at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Air quality alert issued for Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the Nashville area for Monday. An air quality alert can include predicted high levels of ozone, fine particle pollution, or both. The highest ozone levels usually occur from 2-7 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
mtsunews.com

Path of Progress: Alumna turns painful family legacy into beacon of hope

In 2020 on Juneteenth (June 19), a new federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, alumna Anita Scott Smith signed paperwork to honor her parents with a scholarship at MTSU. The annual James R. and Betty Y. Scott Scholarship will help underrepresented students pursue degrees in education. “When...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Miller hired as Whitthorne Middle's Dean of Students

Maury County Public Schools is happy to announce the naming of Dr. Beverly Miller as the Dean of Students at Whitthorne Middle School, effective July 1, 2022. Dr. Miller began her career as a teacher at Jefferson County Schools in Louisville, Ky., in 1993. Dr. Miller’s education experience from 1994 to 2010 includes teaching physical science, algebra II and coaching softball. As an administrator she has served as an assistant principal, principal and supervisor of instruction in Giles and Marshall Counties. In 2010, Dr. Miller joined Maury County Public Schools as principal at Mt. Pleasant High School. In 2013 she became Supervisor of Instruction and from 2016 to June 2022 served as Director of Instruction.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
TULLAHOMA, TN

