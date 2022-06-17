ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Where to find Austin Weekly News

By jillwagner1508
Austin Weekly News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrint editions of Austin Weekly News are delivered...

www.austinweeklynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Weekly News

‘Like a drag strip,’ West Side neighbors say

West Side neighbors say more stop signs are needed to slow down speeding drivers after a hit-and-run driver killed an 11-year-old June 16 near Douglass Park. The boy was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street at 10:20 a.m. when a driver hit him, police said. The boy, identified as Jalon James by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities said Jalon lived about a block away from where the crash occurred.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Community members protest against gun violence

Kaylah Ester, a student at Michele Clark Prep Magnet High School, marched June 3 with at least 100 others to protest gun violence that occurs in Austin and throughout Chicago’s West Side. “It’s important because I feel children should have a future,” Kaylah said. So far this...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Bicyclists need common sense on the road

Years back, I was an avid bicyclist. I used to bike from Belmont and the lakefront all the way out to 83rd and Ingleside where a good friend lived. That was before bike lanes and all the other amenities that have been put on the streets. The only benefit that existed was that Lincoln Park did have a bike trail that went from the North Side to the South Side. But once I got to about 67th street, I would have to move over to the streets. And though I would do that probably every weekend, I never had a major incident. Why? Because common sense was prevalent in my biking skills.
INGLESIDE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy