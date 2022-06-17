Where to find Austin Weekly News

Years back, I was an avid bicyclist. I used to bike from Belmont and the lakefront all the way out to 83rd and Ingleside where a good friend lived. That was before bike lanes and all the other amenities that have been put on the streets. The only benefit that existed was that Lincoln Park did have a bike trail that went from the North Side to the South Side. But once I got to about 67th street, I would have to move over to the streets. And though I would do that probably every weekend, I never had a major incident. Why? Because common sense was prevalent in my biking skills.

INGLESIDE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO