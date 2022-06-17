Where to find Austin Weekly News

West Side neighbors say more stop signs are needed to slow down speeding drivers after a hit-and-run driver killed an 11-year-old June 16 near Douglass Park. The boy was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street at 10:20 a.m. when a driver hit him, police said. The boy, identified as Jalon James by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities said Jalon lived about a block away from where the crash occurred.
