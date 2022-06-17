ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DEEP Announces Members and First Meeting of Connecticut Environmental Justice Advisory Council

ct.gov
 4 days ago

(HARTFORD) –The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is pleased to announce appointments to the Connecticut Equity and Environmental Justice Advisory Council (CEEJAC), a new advisory council formed to advise DEEP on current and historic environmental injustice, pollution reduction, energy equity, climate change mitigation and resiliency, health disparities, and...

portal.ct.gov

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Appeal filed in ballot access lawsuit, Hrezi campaign files injunction

A recently dismissed lawsuit challenging Connecticut’s ballot access laws as unconstitutionally burdensome has been appealed up to the U.S. Second Circut Court of Appeals.  The appeal brief, which was filed last week, claims the court erred in its original ruling and the court made “certain assumptions to determine the difficulty of meeting the [signature] requirements”. […] The post Appeal filed in ballot access lawsuit, Hrezi campaign files injunction appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
newhavenarts.org

On Juneteenth, A Newhallville Champion Receives Her Due

Kim Harris. "There are moments in your life that humbly take your breath away and touch the depths of your soul. For me this is one of those moments." Lucy Gellman Photos. A lifelong champion of New Haven’s Newhallville neighborhood has been recognized yet again for her work building up the community around her. She’s taking the honor as a chance to keep growing her footprint with some of the neighborhood’s youngest residents.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

$194K Seed Planted In Dixwell Food Desert

It wasn’t too early in the morning to sample an artisanal beer-infused cupcake — or announce an infusion of federal dollars into a recipe for strengthening both public health and entrepreneurship in the Dixwell neighborhood. The tasting and announcing began at the Dixwell Q House Monday at 10...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Branford Executives Promise To Fix Mold, Town Says it Will Monitor Compliance

GROTON — Town council members grilled executives from Branford Manor on Tuesday about the long-term moldy conditions and disrepair of the 446-unit complex, while questioning whether the violations constituted a default of the owners’ 30-year tax incentive agreement. Last week, residents recounted the poor conditions of their units...
BRANFORD, CT
Atlas Obscura

Hartford Isle of Safety

During the early 1900s, trolley cars were an important mode of transportation in Hartford, with the State Street area next to the Old State House being a major service hub. The high level of traffic was a danger to waiting passengers, so in 1913, a covered platform was constructed in the middle of the street for people to stand safely while they waited for their trolley to arrive. The Isle of Safety soon became an iconic landmark for downtown Hartford. In later years, the platform was used by passengers waiting for buses.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Candidate launches legal challenge to get on the 1st District ballot

(WTNH) – Over the past few weeks, Capitol Report has continued to point to examples that show just how restrictive the process is for getting onto a ballot in Connecticut. Maud Hrezi, who is trying to force a primary with 12-term, 1st District Congressman John Larson, collected thousands of signatures. He fell short of the “verified” total needed to get on the ballot. He’s taken his complaints right to Attorney General William Tong’s office and is now launching a legal challenge to get on the ballot.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

HVFC Dispatched to Aid in Marine Rescue on Connecticut River

(June 20, 2022) — At 9:05 p.m. on June 19, 2022, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to aid in a marine rescue on the Connecticut River south of Haddam Meadows State Park. A woman who was canoeing without a life vest had reportedly tipped over and fallen into the river.
Ash Jurberg

This New Haven man gave away $35 million

Recently I have been writing a series of good news stories on people who support the community and give back to local organizations. And this week, there was yet another great example of someone who has given back to the New Haven community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare's Neighborhood Health Program

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. The pandemic put a spotlight on health inequity. That's what prompted Hartford HealthCare to launch it's Neighborhood Health program....
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate 7.52%

HARTFORD, Conn. — June 20. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days. Over the past week, 3,716 PCR/NAAT tests were positive out of 49,419. This yields a positivity rate of 7.52%. Over the past week, there have been 25 fewer hospitalizations, with a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Juneteenth Celebrations Take Place in Conn.

Juneteenth events took place across Connecticut on Sunday. As celebrations took over New Haven, people checked out vendors. “We’re kind of Juneteenth year-round. There’s a lot of Afro-centric items here,” said Marcia Whittingham, Launch Clothing co-owner. They also heard presentations and joined a bike ride to learn...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Community Policy