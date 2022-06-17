DEEP Announces Members and First Meeting of Connecticut Environmental Justice Advisory Council

During the early 1900s, trolley cars were an important mode of transportation in Hartford, with the State Street area next to the Old State House being a major service hub. The high level of traffic was a danger to waiting passengers, so in 1913, a covered platform was constructed in the middle of the street for people to stand safely while they waited for their trolley to arrive. The Isle of Safety soon became an iconic landmark for downtown Hartford. In later years, the platform was used by passengers waiting for buses.

